Twitter Is Shocked Elton John Was Asked To Perform At King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III’s coronation is May 6, almost eight months after Queen Elizabeth II died and he ascended the throne. The ceremony, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future.” In addition, there will be a concert the following day, and rumors have been swirling about who will perform at the Windsor Castle show. Some bigger (and unconfirmed) names — including Sir Elton John, the Spice Girls, and Harry Styles — had reportedly turned down invites to perform at Coronation Weekend.

“Organizers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting lineup but have hit a series of challenges,” a source told The Sun. “Elton John was top of Charles’ list, but, due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before, then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the U.K. work. Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together.” The publication reported that Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams were also asked but also declined.

Before reportedly declining their invite, the Spice Girls were reportedly reuniting to perform at Charles’ coronation as of January. The then-Prince of Wales and Prince Harry previously had met the pop group in 1997 during a trip to Johannesburg, according to Harry’s Spare.

Twitter appeared most shocked that Sir Elton John was asked to perform. The singer-songwriter was very close friends with the late Princess Diana. He famously performed a revised version of “Candle in the Wind” at Diana’s funeral in 1997, and at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding 21 years later.

Elton John singing “Candle in the Wind” at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“Charles really had the audacity to ask Elton CANDLE IN THE WIND John to sing at his coronation??” one user tweeted. “I would have paid $700 to be in the room when the Royal Family’s rep called Elton John and asked him if he would like to perform at Charles’ coronation” another chimed in.

One user joked that Mr. Bean (who was part of the 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony in London) may be available. Others suggested Liam Payne, Jesy Nelson, and even Kid Rock.

One fan pointed out how Charles and Harry attended a Spice Girls concert in the past, but “refused” to perform at his coronation.

To sum it up: Everyone is waiting to see who will perform.

The Palace has yet to publicly comment on the rumors surrounding Charles’ coronation concert lineup.