Vanessa Hudgens has responded to those Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce High School Musical comparisons.

Swifites first noted similarities between Swift and Kelce’s relationship and the High School Musical plot on Jan. 8, when Swift missed her boyfriend’s Kansas City Chiefs game to attend the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

While some fans were surprised by Swift’s absence at Kelce’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Swift had good reason to skip the event — as her Eras Tour concert film was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

“The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me of when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musical,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Patrick Smith/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa’s “Hilarious” Response

Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez in the Disney musical, soon caught wind of the fan comparisons. “Hilarious,” she wrote under an Entertainment Tonight Instagram post.

Like Hudgens, fans were also quick to share their thoughts on the couple’s High School Musical comparisons.

“They’re so insanely Troy and Gabriella coded,” one Swiftie wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I just realized how true this is!” another fan commented.

Corbin Bleu, Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale. Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

High School Musical was released on the Disney Channel in 2006 and follows nerdy student Gabriella Montez (Hudgens) and star athlete Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) who, despite their differences, fall in love and secretly audition for East High’s musical.

The film went on to spawn two sequels, 2007’s High School Musical 2 and 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year. In 2019, the Olivia Rodrigo-led spinoff series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted on Disney+.