Alfred Enoch Has Landed His First Rom-Com Role & We’re Here For It

It’s not Christmas without a new, feel-good rom-com, and Alfred Enoch is serving the love this festive season. Yes, the boy who once played Gryffindor hottie Dean Thomas in Harry Potter has become a leading man winning the heart of Kaya Scodelario in This Christmas, an upcoming festive romp that also stars Nadia Parkes, Timothy Spall, Ben Miller, and Joanna Scanlan.

Aside from Enoch’s new heartthrob status and his days as a wizard in Dumbledore’s Army, the actor made American audiences swoon with his performance as Wesley “Wes” Gibbins in the ABC legal drama How To Get Away With Murder, starring opposite Viola Davis and Aja Naomi King. So as we watch Enoch woo Scodelario over the festive period, below is a deep dive into how the actor makes his money.

5 Ways That Alfred Enoch Makes His Money

Film

When Enoch was 10 years old, he secured his role in the Harry Potter franchise. He went on to star in seven of the eight films, only being absent in The Deathly Hallows Part 1. While his part as Dean was relatively small, the character grew with the franchise, as Enoch did as an actor. “Harry Potter was an amazing experience. Ten years of work and amazing people – I had an absolute ball. But, you know, I didn’t have the biggest part – so I’m always mindful when people recognise me for that,” he told Heart radio back in 2018.

In 2020, Enoch starred in his first films outside the Harry Potter universe – the Brazilian dystopian drama Executive Order and the sports drama Tigers. He’s currently filming The Critic, a period thriller starring Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Lesley Manville, Mark Strong, and Ben Barnes.

Television

Two years after Harry Potter came to an end, Enoch started his career in television. His first role was in the first episode of Broadchurch as Sam Taylor, followed by an episode of Mount Pleasant and Sherlock. He landed his first major TV role in 2014 in the American legal thriller How to Get Away with Murder as Wesley “Wes” Gibbins. Enoch had a main role for the first three seasons, which became recurring in season 4. He appeared as Christopher Castillo, the son of Wes, in the final episode of the series in 2020.

The actor also had leading roles in the BBC/Netflix miniseries Troy: Fall of a City and the second season of the BBC One drama Trust Me in 2019, in which he replaced Jodie Whittaker’s character after she took on Doctor Who. Enoch is currently starring in a recurring role in the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Foundation as Raych Seldon, the adopted son of Jared Harris’ character Hari Seldon.

Theatre

Enoch began his career on the stage, and it was his role in The Ballad of Saloman Pavey for the National Youth Music Theatre in 1999 that got him noticed for Harry Potter. He performed in The Tempest at the Tomahawk Theatre while still starring in the films, and as he left the franchise he starred in The Seagull and Dinner in 2011, followed by parts in Coriolanus at the Donmar Warehouse in 2014, King Lear at the Royal Exchange in 2016, and more recently The Picture of Dorian Gray and Romeo and Juliet (as Romeo, no less). Finally, in autumn 2022, Enoch began performing in As You Like It at Soho Place, playing Orlando.

Video Games

Like some of his Harry Potter co-stars, he voiced his character in EA’s video game adaptations of the films. This included Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and the two Deathly Hallows games.

Audiobook & Audio Drama

Since 2020, Enoch has ventured into audiobooks and audio dramas. He’s narrated several children’s books, including the Secret Explorers series, in addition to the 120th anniversary of The Tale of Peter Rabbit. He’s also starred in dramas for BBC Radio 4, including Electric Decade: Cane and The Hand of Ethelberta. He also narrated parts of Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries alongside his Harry Potter co-star Bonnie Wright as well as Steven Crossley and Rima Horton.

What Is Alfred Enoch’s Net Worth?

£2.5 million

Taking into account his vast and varied career so far, reports estimate that Enoch’s net worth is around £2.5 million ($3 million).