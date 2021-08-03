Every Bachelor & Bachelorette Couple Still Together In 2021

The Bachelor franchise may be premised on falling in love, but it doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to actually creating long-lasting relationships. Of the 25 Bachelors so far, only four are still with their final rose picks — and that’s even counting two leads who changed their minds and picked their runner-ups after filming. The Bachelorette has been only slightly more successful, with six of the women either married or engaged to their final rose recipient.

To date, Sean Lowe’s final pick and now wife Catherine Lowe (née Giudici) remains the only final rose recipient married to a Bachelor. She recently told E! News that she thinks so many Bachelor/ette relationships fizzle because of the transition from forming a relationship on reality TV to establishing one in the real world. “I think genuinely people really want to find love but there’s so many factors involved,” she said. “There are so many things against you after you leave the show...I’m really grateful and blessed that Sean and I saw this wonderful life after but I can say that it is really hard to get there.”

Some couples, like Season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Season 14 contestant Jason Tartick, met through mutual Bachelor Nation connections without ever having appeared on TV together. Not including Bachelor in Paradise, here are the 10 other couples still going strong.

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell

Although Rachael accepted Matt’s final rose (albeit without a proposal), the pair broke up before the After the Final Rose special aired in March 2021. While Matt’s season was airing, photos of Rachael dressed up for an antebellum-themed party in college surfaced online, as well as other accusations of racism. Matt initially defended Rachael, who issued an apology for her “offensive and racist” actions in a statement on Instagram. However, he ultimately decided it was best that they part ways, explaining that he felt Rachael — a white woman — did not meaningfully comprehend his experience as a Black man in America.

A month later, in April, Matt confirmed to People that he and Rachael had gotten back together. “I will say that, you know, of course it was difficult in the moment, but just being able to step back and work on our relationship to assess,” Rachael told People in July. “Taking a moment away from the spotlight’s been really good for us. It’s been a lot better.”

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark

After stepping in as Bachelorette for Clare Crawley several weeks into filming, Tayshia eventually accepted Zac’s proposal. The two are now living together in New York City and recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. “It’s been a wild ride so far with our lives going a million miles an hour but how lucky are we to have had an amazing week together at the place where it all started AND we were to able to renew our wishes a year later?!” Tayshia captioned the anniversary post. She previously told Marie Claire that while she and Zac will “definitely” get married, they have “no timeline” for a wedding and are just enjoying dating for now.

Clare Crawley & Dale Moss

On night one of filming, Clare predicted that Dale would be her husband, and after two weeks of filming, the pair left the show engaged. The couple had a public breakup in January, but reunited shortly afterward. In July, they celebrated their one-year anniversary in separate Instagram posts. “It’s the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special,” Dale wrote in part.

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Two years after falling in love on The Bachelorette , Rachel and Bryan got married in Mexico in 2019. At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple was living on opposite coasts, with Rachel hosting Extra in Los Angeles and Bryan continuing to work as a chiropractor in Miami. However, Bryan relocated to LA in April 2021 and he and Rachel have been enjoying living together as a married couple ever since. As Rachel captioned an April 1 Instagram post: “Not an April fools joke. RnB are back where we belong – together.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

Arie’s 2018 After the Final Rose special was truly one of the most dramatic in Bachelor history. After getting engaged to and later breaking up with his final rose winner Becca Kufrin, he proposed to his runner-up Lauren. The two eventually got married in Hawaii in January 2019, and they’re now parents to three children: one-year-old daughter Alessi and twins Lux and Senna, who they welcomed in July 2021.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

Though JoJo accepted Jordan’s proposal during Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, the pair has yet to tie the knot. They planned to get married in June 2020, but postponed their wedding to May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They postponed again after the date got closer and it became clear it still wasn’t safe to host such a big event. However, JoJo told Access Hollywood in May that the delays aren’t a big deal because they’re “totally committed to each other” and “feel married already.”

Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried

Desiree and Chris had to overcome a lot of criticism about their relationship after Desiree’s frontrunner Brooks Forester left her season, leading many fans to think she’d settled for Chris. “I was accused of being fake, and the internet at large declared that he was a rebound,” Desiree wrote in her 2021 book, The Road to Roses.

But eight years after her season ended, Desiree and Chris are still happily married after tying the knot in 2015. They now have two sons: Asher Wrigley, 4, and Zander Cruz, 2.

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

Sean and Catherine’s engagement in Season 17 of The Bachelor preceded the franchise’s first-ever live TV wedding in 2014. Fast-forward seven years, and the Lowes are living in Dallas with their three children: sons Samuel and Isaiah and daughter Mia, who they welcomed at the end of 2019. In a November 2020 birthday tribute to Sean, Catherine called him her “dream man,” writing that she “can't imagine going through life with a better partner.”

Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney

In perhaps the first major Bachelor finale shocker, Jason broke up with his then-fiancée and final rose winner Melissa Rycroft during his 2009 After the Final Rose special in order to pursue his runner-up and now-wife, Molly. It worked out in the end: Jason and Molly just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary after marrying in a televised 2010 ceremony. The couple welcomed a daughter, Riley, in March 2013, and Jason is also a stepdad to Melissa’s 16-year-old son Tyler.

Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter

After getting engaged in the Season 1 finale, ABC’s first Bachelorette married Ryan in a televised ceremony in December 2003. Since then, the Colorado-based couple have welcomed two children: son Maxwell Alston in July 2007, and daughter Blakesley Grace in April 2009. In May 2021, Trista revealed that Ryan had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and was having difficulty with his symptoms. “It's been hard, to see him struggle, because he is such a strong human in general,” she said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast. “But he doesn't share that with everyone. So it's just hard to see the person you love most in the world feeling like crap.”

Stay tuned to find out if Katie Thurston or upcoming Bachelorette Michelle Young will join the ranks of successful Bachelor/ette couples.