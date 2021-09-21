Which Bachelor In Paradise Couples Will Get Engaged? Let’s Discuss

Following several dramatic exits, one nude volleyball game, and a few trips to the Boom Boom room, Bachelor In Paradise is nearing the end of its seventh season. Which means it’s time to speculate about which couples will stay together, which will break up, and which may even leave the beach engaged. Some people seem really infatuated with each other, others are in still in uncertain territory, and a handful have been actively asked to leave the show. Here’s where all of the couples remaining in Paradise stand and what their chances are of heading home with a shiny Neil Lane ring.

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt

Despite Joe’s turbulent reunion with his ex Kendall Long, his relationship with Serena Pitt has been one of the season’s strongest and most consistent. They coupled up almost immediately and have continued to stay together even as new arrivals have tested their connection.

They have a few things working in their favor. Though distance was a major factor in Joe’s breakup with Kendall, Serena — who’s based in Toronto — didn’t balk at the idea of living in Chicago when he brought up the topic. Plus, the flight between Chicago and Toronto is significantly shorter than the flight between Chicago and Los Angeles, where Kendall lives.

Since filming ended, Joe and Serena have dropped a few vague hints that they’re still together, sharing Instagram photos doing the same activities in what appear to be the same places. Whether or not there will be a proposal or they’ll simply choose to keep dating remains to be seen, but the two have already told each other that they’re falling in love, which is typically a big precursor for an engagement on the show.

Verdict: Likely

Kenny Braasch & Mari Pepin

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kenny and Mari seemed to have one of the more instant connections this season. Despite the love triangle that formed with Demi — and then also Tia — Mari and Kenny seem to be back on solid ground. Earlier in the season, the two admitted that they’d be happy leaving the beach together, and the season’s trailer suggests they do so with an engagement ring in tow. In it, you can visibly see someone proposing while wearing a necklace that looks exactly like the one Kenny has been wearing all season.

Verdict: Almost a sure thing

Riley Christian & Maurissa Gunn

It’s typically a good sign when you’re comfortable enough with your partner to lick whipped cream off of their toes. Since getting together earlier in the season, Riley and Maurissa have been hot and heavy since and have shown no signs of slowing down. They curiously don’t follow each other on social media, but Maurissa did post on Instagram about her date with Riley, calling it the “best first date ever.” Meanwhile, Riley took to his Instagram stories to defend Maurissa after viewers slut-shamed her for sleeping with him on their first date. They seem really into with each other, so it’s possible they’re simply remaining coy about their relationship until the finale airs.

Verdict: Likely

Kendall Long & Ivan Hall

Kendall and Ivan formed a relationship seemingly out of nowhere. In the midst of the drama surrounding Chris and Alana and Pieper and Brendan, they were shown kissing, much to the surprise of everyone watching at home. However, their future doesn’t seem too promising. The Sept. 14 episode ended with a distraught Kendall walking away from Ivan after seeing Joe and Serena cuddling. And in promos, she says she’s not sure how much longer she can bear to stay in Paradise. That’s not to mention the fact that Kendall posted pictures with Blake Horstmann after filming, though the hangout looked pretty innocent and the two could just be friends.

Verdict: Probably not

Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb

ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Noah and Abigail were one of the first couples to get together this season. Despite some apprehension from Abigail that briefly led to a separation, the two managed to work through their issues and find solid footing. They currently both follow each other on social media, which, while certainly not confirmation that they’re still together, is a step in the right direction. They also both appear to have been wearing what looks like matching necklaces, though it’s a pretty popular style and could be a coincidence.

The most concrete evidence that Abigail and Noah leave Paradise together comes from a dubious source: someone on Reddit claims to have heard Abigail referring to Noah as “her man” on a phone call overheard in New York City after the show finished filming. Still, even if Abigail and Noah continue their relationship, Abigail has made clear that she likes to take things slow, so it doesn’t seem likely that she’d accept a proposal.

Verdict: A hard maybe

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin loves a controversial man, and she found one in Thomas Jacobs soon after hitting the beach. Considering that she’s gotten engaged twice on national television after only a few weeks of dating, a proposal definitely seems on the table. Then again, she may decide to approach things a little more cautiously this time around, since, well, the last two times didn’t exactly work out for her. Whatever the case, Becca and Thomas have continued to flirt on Instagram since the show, hinting they could, at the very least, still be dating.

Verdict: Honestly who knows

There are only a few weeks left until the season finale, so we’ll find out the fate of these couples soon enough.