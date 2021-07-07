Thomas Doherty's Dating History Includes A Former Disney Star & A Dutch Model

Thomas Doherty’s relationship history is nowhere near as steamy or drama-filled as any of the plot lines on HBO Max’s highly-anticipated and adult-oriented revival of Gossip Girl, in which he’s set to star as Maximus “Max” Wolfe. But thanks to his roles in Disney Channel’s The Lodge series and Descendants film franchise as well as The CW’s Legacies and Hulu’s High Fidelity, the Scottish actor has built up momentum and fame in Hollywood — and dated a couple of celebrities within the entertainment industry. Considering the original Gossip Girl launched the careers of young heartthrobs Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley, it’s likely that Doherty’s profile will greatly increase when the reboot premieres on July 8 — as will the amount of interested suitors lining up at his door.

The 26-year-old actor’s most notable relationship to date was with actor and musician Dove Cameron, whom he met on the set of Disney Channel’s Descendants 2 in 2016 and quickly began dating. After four years together, the pair split in 2020 while quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as confirmed by Cameron on Instagram. “Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” she posted in December 2020, per Entertainment Tonight. “In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a June 2021 interview with ET to promote her new single “LazyBaby,” Cameron revealed that she wrote the song about the “very public breakup,” noting that its lyrics stem from a “really, really bad place” mentally. “The breakup f*cked me up,” she continued. “I was alone, and it was during the pandemic. No one could come out and see me, and I couldn’t leave Canada, and everything was shut down. So I was really struggling to work through that.”

However, despite the split and subsequent breakup song, Cameron also told ET that her current relationship with Doherty is so amicable that he’s given her musical advice. “He listens to [“LazyBaby”] all the time,” she said. “I sent it to him before it came out, and he still sends me voice notes all the time.”

Since his split from Cameron, Doherty has most recently been romantically linked to model Yasmin Wijnaldum. While the pair hasn’t officially confirmed their relationship, E! News reported on March 31 that they had shared a meal — and a few kisses — during an outing in New York City. Per The Sun, Wijnaldum reportedly called him an “angel” in a celebratory birthday post to her Instagram stories, and on June 11, the 22-year-old Dutch model posted a selfie of the pair posing in an elevator. While Doherty has yet to share a photo with Wijnaldum to his grid, he’s dropped a few heart eyes emojis in the comment sections of her recent posts. So it seems that the actor is currently off the dating market — apologies to any hopeful singles.