One of the most fun elements of Big Mouth is its ever-expanding lineup of voice actors portraying the highs and lows of puberty. While the Big Mouth Season 6 cast includes some new characters (including Jeff Goldblum as the Apple Brooch and Tyler, The Creator as Jesus), it also brings back recent favorites you may remember meeting in Season 5. One such character is Bernadette “Bernie” Sanders. Like the senator she hilariously shares a name with, Bernie lives in Vermont and met Andrew on his ski vacation.

While Bernie and Andrew were both very into the idea of fondling each other, their attempt was cut short by an avalanche at the resort. During Season 6, they carry out their long-distance fling online until they’re finally able to meet in person again — and more awkwardness abounds. But it’s been a year since we met Andrew’s latest love interest, so who voices Bernie in Big Mouth Season 6 again?

That would be Kristen Schaal, an actor and writer whose voice you likely already recognize from other animated roles, including Louise Belcher on Bob’s Burgers and Mabel on Gravity Falls. Of course, Schaal’s work is not limited to voice acting. She’s also starred on Flight of the Conchords and The Last Man on Earth, and she was a commentator on The Daily Show until 2016.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, it’s clear that Schaal has lent her comedic chops to a wide variety of media before making her Big Mouth debut. But there are actually several reasons why this show, specifically, was such a natural next step. For starters, she knows that sex can be hilarious and actually wrote a whole book on the topic — The Sexy Book of Sexy Sex, penned with her now-husband, Rich Blomquist.

She’s also a friend and frequent collaborator of Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll. The pair recently worked together on Our Flag Means Death, where they played a married couple... who were also brother and sister. “I have known her since our first years in New York and loved her always,” Kroll told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. When [creator] David [Jenkins] was like, ‘Hey, would you be interested?’ ‘I would. My one note is that [my character and Kristen’s] might be siblings.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, great.’ I’m obsessed with all those old royals, like the Hapsburgs. They’re all weirdly related.”

Given the fact that Big Mouth Season 7 is already confirmed, here’s hoping Schaal returns as Bernie next year.