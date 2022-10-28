Big Mouth returned for its sixth season on Oct. 28, delivering 10 episodes worth of poignant, prepubescent comedy. As well known as the Netflix animated series has become for effectively translating the crudeness of middle school, it’s just as renowned for its voice talent.

When it comes to its cast, the series manages to top itself every season. Big Mouth’s ensemble is led by Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maury, Lola, and Coach Steve, John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman, Maya Rudolph as Diane Birch and Connie, Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian, Jordan Peele as Cyrus, Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch, Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald, and Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser. Guest actors from previous seasons also made their return in Season 6, albeit in a limited capacity. Thandiwe Newton is back as Mona, as are Ali Wong as Ali, Mark Duplass as Val Bilzerian, Rosa Salazar as Ms. Benitez, and Andrew Rannells as Matthew.

As the show continues to explore themes of family and relationships, it introduced even more characters to the already crowded Big Mouth universe. Newbies like Ed Helms, Annaleigh Ashford, Amber Ruffin, and Peter Capaldi will be making voice cameos in Season 6, along with other notable celebrities. Learn more about the new stars joining Big Mouth below.

Adam Levine Voices A Bros 4 Lyfe Band Member

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Many probably know Levine more for his singing voice than for his speaking voice, but that hasn’t stopped the Maroon 5 frontman from lending his vocal stylings to Big Mouth. Season 6 will allow Levine to do what he does best, being that he’s set to play a boy band member in the group Bros 4 Lyfe. If his character’s tattoos and cropped hair don’t give away his voice performance, the falsetto will.

Jeff Goldblum Voices The Apple Brooch

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The official Big Mouth Instagram account describes Apple Brooch as “the must-have tech gadget of Season 6” and confirmed the character will be played by Jeff Goldblum. The actor has more credits than you can count with titles like Jurassic Park, The Fly, The Big Chill, and Thor: Ragnarok. Goldblum’s silky yet neurotic voice is the ideal candidate for the enigmatic piece of tech.

Brian Tyree Henry Voices Elijah

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Audiences will almost certainly recognize Henry from his leading performance as Paper Boi on FX’s Atlanta. He’ll be lending his voice to the role of Elijah in Season 6, an internally confused and religious teen who’s forced to weigh his urges against his faith. Though Henry continues to find work in television, he’s made the leap to movies, starring in 2022’s Bullet Train and the MCU’s Eternals movie in 2021.

Tyler, The Creator Voices Jesus Christ

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning rapper Tyler, The Creator lends his signature bassy voice to this season’s cast. Beyond his exploits as a musician, the rapper has experience in voice acting. For two seasons, Tyler, The Creator created and starred in the Adult Swim comedy The Jellies. On Big Mouth, he’ll make a cameo as Jesus Christ, who offers guidance to Elijah (Brian Tyree Henry) a religious preteen at Bridgeton Middle School.

Chris O’Dowd Voices Flanny O’Lympic

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After first appearing in the spin-off Human Resources, O’Dowd’s lovebug character is coming to Big Mouth. In Human Resources, Flanny served as Barry’s (Mike Birbiglia) lovebug, who will most likely have more romantic insights throughout Season 6. Fans may recognize O’Dowd’s Irish drawl from his work in Bridesmaids.