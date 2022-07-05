If you’re looking for a sign or guidance from the universe on an issue you’re facing right now, repeating numbers may hold the answers you’re looking for. When you see the same repeating numbers in your daily life like checking the clock at exactly 4:44 every other day or getting your receipt and seeing both your total and your order number is 777, you’re seeing what’s called angel numbers. If you’ve been seeing the number 888 everywhere, get excited. As Kaitlyn Kaerhart, numerologist and best-selling author of You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology, tells Bustle, your finances are about to take a turn for the better.

In spirituality, repeating numbers represent synchronicities, which Kaerhart says represent divine guidance, alignment with your higher self, and spiritual upgrades. When you see these repeating numbers, you’re getting messages from the universe saying you’re on the right path and that something is being “activated” within you or a specific area in your life.

In numerology, the number 8 represents wealth, success, wisdom, and enlightenment. It’s why those with life path 8 usually do well in the world of business, astrologer Maria Hayes tells Bustle. They have the tenacity and work ethic to achieve their goals, and many end up being pretty successful in life.

The number 8 is also seen as a very lucky number. In Chinese numerology, 8 is the number of abundance and prosperity. “Likened to the symbol of infinity, 8 embodies prosperity and good luck,” Hayes says. “That’s why in this tradition, August 8 (8-8) is the most booked marriage date.”

Given that the number 8 is a lucky number, especially in terms of money and material goods, the number 888 brings some positive messages. So here’s what it means if you keep seeing the angel number 888.

The Meaning Of Angel Number 888

Angel number 888 deals with themes of money, success, and power, so seeing 888 in your everyday life means you’re being supported in the material realm. If there’s something you want to make happen in your life — such as getting a promotion, a raise, a new job, or starting a successful business — Kaerhart says it’s a good time to start manifesting. The universe is on your side.

If you already have a big goal in mind and you’re taking the steps towards achieving that goal, the number 888 is a good sign that you’re doing the right thing and on the right path. “All past efforts are paying off as the angels are giving their support in creating abundance,” Linda Berry, spiritual coach and founder of the Spiritual Discovery Center in Southern California, tells Bustle. “Shifts are taking place and opportunities are coming. Releasing all resistance to abundance is necessary at this time by having an open heart, mind and arms to receive the blessings offered by the universe.”

Hayes adds that abundance isn’t necessarily limited to financial prosperity. When you see 888, you may also find abundance in other key areas of your life, including your physical and mental health, relationships, and spiritual life.

Angel Number 888 In Love & Relationships

Although the number 888 is very centered on money and material gain, it’s still a very positive number for relationships. According to Berry, the 888 is a sign that the love between two people is getting stronger and more grounded by the day. On a spiritual level, there’s a strong bond and a soul connection that’s unbreakable.

When you’re seeking guidance on love and you keep seeing the number 8, it indicates a need to stay open to connection. If you’re looking for love and you keep seeing the number 8, there’s a good chance that you’ll soon meet someone that you’ll connect with on a deeper level. It’s important to be open-minded and maybe even consider dating people who aren’t your typical type.

If you’re already in a relationship, the number 888 is a reminder that love is a two-way street, and both partners must be willing to give as much as they receive. “The more that's put into the relationship, the more each partner will get back in return,” Berry says. “Remember to express love in actions as well as words.”

Angel Number 888 & Twin Flames

A relationship with your spiritual half, or a twin flame relationship, can be full of ups and downs, and seeing the number 888 brings some advice on how to make it flow more smoothly. According to Berry, 888 is a reminder to keep your sense of individuality.

“It’s important that each partner maintain their freedom and not lose themselves in the relationship,” Berry says. “Remember there are two separate people who have lives of their own with outside interests and beliefs independent of the relationship.”

Having those outside interests will help you better balance the intensity of your twin flame relationship with your life outside of that relationship. Having a full life that doesn’t involve your partner can also keep the relationship feeling fresh, which Berry says will help strengthen the energy of the spiritual connection.

Making 888 More Personal

It’s important to note that seeing the number 888, as well as other repeating numbers, can bring a different message depending on your numerology chart. “Like a thumbprint we all have our unique set of numbers (your cosmic code) based off of our birthdate and name,” Kaerhart says. “Depending on where certain numbers are in your overall numerology chart, the numbers could be communicating something very specific to you. This is the most authentic message being communicated by the universe straight to you.”

When it comes to numerology, astrology, tarot, or anything dealing with spirituality, it’s all very personal. There’s no right or wrong way to interpret something. But experts agree that the angel number 888 is generally a good sign that you’re on the right path towards manifesting your goals —so keep moving forward.

