April 1’s Full Pink Moon Is Going Extra Soft On These 2 Zodiac Signs

April is kicking off with a powerful full moon in Libra on April 1, and this lunar moment is the perfect opportunity to balance whatever you’ve been juggling and create more connections that’ll breathe life into your goals. As the first major lunation of spring, now is a time for all zodiac signs to embrace growth and tap into their manifestations. However, if you’re one of the signs least affected by April 1’s full moon, it’ll all hit a little more subtly.

April’s brightest lunation is also known as the annual Pink Moon — a traditional nickname derived from the fact that a wildflower called pink moss phlox grows abundantly in North America during this period of spring. Like these blush-toned springtime buds, some exciting endeavors or auspicious connections may very begin to blossom in your life right now, too. This year, the Pink Moon is taking place in the diplomatic and charming sign of Libra, which highlights the power of relationships and socializing, inspiring people to seek a second opinion, commit more deeply in romance, or spark up a collaboration to help them get to where they want to be.

These full moon themes are in contrast to the current energy of Aries season — Libra’s opposite sign — which is more in favor of putting yourself first and being boldly and brazenly in pursuit of your own goals. Instead, this harmony-seeking Libran lunar vibe desires cooperation, temperance, and partnership, encouraging people to find synergy and support through others instead of charging ahead with single-minded tunnel vision. It’s hard to resist acting impulsively with the sun in fiery Aries, but airy Libra craves moderation, so this lunation is a reminder to find your equilibrium. Your success doesn’t exist in a vacuum, so reach out and make some connections.

The full moon is making a difficult square aspect to mighty planet Jupiter, but there’s no need for this to rain on anyone’s parade. Jupiter is the planet of good luck, abundance, and fortune, so even more challenging alignments with this celestial body promise a glittering silver lining. In the case of April’s full moon, Jupiter’s Midas-touch of an influence makes this an important lunation for personal growth and expanded perspectives. You may have to problem-solve or shake off some ego-based negativity as you navigate the vibes, but once you do, you’ll be rewarded with some serious level-ups and a feeling of higher-minded alignment.

Full moons can crank up the volume on people’s feelings, and this one certainly has the power to live up to that intense lunar reputation. However, a lucky few members of the zodiac will be spared of anything too dramatic, so read on to find out if you’re one of the signs least affected by April’s full Pink Moon.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Full moons can sometimes catalyze breaking points or blow-ups in relationships, or bring a crisis in regards to emotions. However, this one is simply showing up to remind you to check in on your work-life balance and ensure you’re on top of your responsibilities. Libra is the sign of the scales, so now’s a good time to weigh the different projects that are currently demanding your time and energy and figure out if you’re allotting your finite resources in a way that feels aligned. If you’ve been neglecting your professional tasks in favor of playtime, use this energy to get back on track. Conversely, if you’ve been burning the midnight oil at work and eating into your free time, put some limits in place.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) While this lunation may not catalyze anything too dramatic on an external or tangible level, you can trust that it’ll be busy doing some spiritual work on a subconscious level. Your intuition is likely to be heightened during this full moon, so practice honoring your instincts and listening to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. You may also find that your dreams are especially powerful or communicative now, so make sure you’re giving yourself time for adequate rest and astral exploration. Whether you’re clocking some symbolic clues in a dream state or simply picking up on gut feelings that would typically be too subtle to notice, try to shut off the chatter in your conscious mind and tap into your connection with the more mystical realms.

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