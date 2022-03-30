Between fresh vibes ushered in by the start of spring and the busyness à la Aries season, it’s no wonder why you may have noticed a pep in your step lately. And the hustle and bustle show no signs of slowing down ahead of the April new moon, which arrives on Apr. 1 at 2:24 a.m. (11:24 p.m. PT on Mar. 31), as la luna ingresses into cutthroat Aries. The thrill-seeking fire sign is all about action, so even though this new moon will lend some much-needed rest for some, if you’re one of the few zodiac signs most affected by the April 2022 new black moon, this lunation will look more like reinvention and a green light to spearhead all of your ambitious goals.

New moons don’t just reset the lunar cycle. In astrology, the luminary signifies a period of rest as well as a chance to reflect and reevaluate. But because Aries is all about taking charge, this lunation will be taking the usual new moon antics to a different level for a lucky few zodiac signs. That’s because the April new moon is also considered a rare new black moon since it’s technically the second new moon in a month for those on Pacific time. Those who are most impacted can liken the energy of this lunation to coming out of a long hibernation, aiming at their targets and ready to dominate any and all obstacles that come their way.

Adding fuel to the flames is Mars, the planet of action, and Saturn, which governs discipline, will both create a harmonious formation with the moon. This passionate aspect gives a few zodiac signs an extra dose of initiative needed to cement their intentions and make moves when it comes to their goals.

Will the piping hot energy of Aries blaze through your objectives and push you out of your comfort zone? Read on to find out if you’re one of the select few zodiac signs most affected by the April 2022 new black moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle All eyes on you, Aries. The new moon is crossing into your house of self, so this lunation is all about rebranding your self-image, personal goals, and intentions for the future. “Not only are your ideas flowing more freely than ever before, but you’re finding it easier to showcase your confidence,” astrologer Lauren Ash tells Bustle. “You’re defining what it means to be unapologetically you and this new moon is just the beginning of a transformative month for you.” Where are you needing to make sustainable changes? Take this new moon as a time to take action — but don’t forget to rest, too.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancer, the new moon in Aries is urging you out of the comfort of your shell and into the spotlight. The fire sign is firing up your public house of career, so you may be feeling extra naked without your safety blanket, but it’s really just an attempt to get you to bestow your endless knowledge onto those around you. “You’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes on something major,” explains Ash. “With all of the endless time, effort, and emotional energy you’ve spent perfecting your plan, it’s time to share your ideas.”