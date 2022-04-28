If you’re lulling off to dreamland after the once-in-a-lifetime Neptune-Jupiter conjunction, the intensity of eclipse season might wake you up. The April 2022 new moon solar eclipse, which is also a black moon, arrives on April 30. It will introduce all-new changes in areas of finance and perspectives of our self-worth as the sun and moon link up in the headstrong Taurus. Eclipses are known for shaking up our foundations, but while ecliptic shifts may feel erratic, if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the April new moon solar eclipse, these changes will feel exciting and liberating.
In astrology, new moons symbolize a clean slate. It’s a great opportunity to set intentions and goals, but since this lunation is a solar eclipse, it’s best to skip out on any manifestation practices. That’s because solareclipses, which happen when the moon nestles between the earth and sun, are attached to chaotic energy — think plot twists and surprising epiphanies. Being stationed in strong-willed Taurus, the impacts heralded in by the new moon solar eclipse can manifest in the form of physical changes, material value, and relationships.
The adjustments eclipses bring can often feel dramatic, but some zodiac signs will be playing it cool. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the April new moon solar eclipse.