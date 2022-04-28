If you’re lulling off to dreamland after the once-in-a-lifetime Neptune-Jupiter conjunction, the intensity of eclipse season might wake you up. The April 2022 new moon solar eclipse, which is also a black moon, arrives on April 30. It will introduce all-new changes in areas of finance and perspectives of our self-worth as the sun and moon link up in the headstrong Taurus. Eclipses are known for shaking up our foundations, but while ecliptic shifts may feel erratic, if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the April new moon solar eclipse, these changes will feel exciting and liberating.

In astrology, new moons symbolize a clean slate. It’s a great opportunity to set intentions and goals, but since this lunation is a solar eclipse, it’s best to skip out on any manifestation practices. That’s because solar eclipses, which happen when the moon nestles between the earth and sun, are attached to chaotic energy — think plot twists and surprising epiphanies. Being stationed in strong-willed Taurus, the impacts heralded in by the new moon solar eclipse can manifest in the form of physical changes, material value, and relationships.

The adjustments eclipses bring can often feel dramatic, but some zodiac signs will be playing it cool. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the April new moon solar eclipse.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Rather than shake things up, this lunation is reminding you to take things slow, Gemini. Step back from the material world and connect with your inner self. “Your batteries are depleted, leaving you feeling exhausted. Before hiding up in your room sleeping for the next few days, implement some self-care, like taking a bath, to melt away stress and boost your energy,” Lisa Stardust, celebrity astrologer and creator of the Love Deck, tells Bustle. “Emotional peace is heading your way if you allow it to flow.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your inquisitive mind is thriving during this lunation, Virgo, so go wherever your curiosity leads you. You might encounter life-changing perspectives or new and exciting opportunities — if you’re open to receiving them. “With the right attitude, there’s nothing you can’t succeed in. Your spirit is growing, due to your belief in yourself and the world around you,” explains Stardust. “Your innate optimism will add extra pep in your step and swagger in your walk as a result of the newly found strength within yourself.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You may have been spending your time in the clouds since Neptune and your planetary ruler, Jupiter, joined forces, but now it’s time to come down to earth. This lunation may bring changes to your routine to help you move efficiently toward your goals. “You’re snapping out of fantasy mode and taking control of all the major projects you’ve put on the sidelines,” explains Stardust. “It’ll feel daunting at first, but worth it when you complete all the tasks.”