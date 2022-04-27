Buckle up for plot twists and surprising turns of events, because the April 2022 new moon solar eclipse is about to rock the boat and invite drastic changes into our lives. Shaking things up on April 30, the new moon solar eclipse in headstrong Taurus, also called a black moon, is throwing curveballs when it comes to money, love, and personal values. For those zodiac signs most affected by the new moon in Taurus, these energetic shifts may feel particularly intense, but knowing how to work with these transformations can help you move closer in alignment with your destiny.

Just like new moons mark the beginning of a new lunar cycle, they also represent a fresh start in astrology. The monthly reset signifies a time for catching up on rest and setting new goals. It’s also a rare black moon, which refers to a second new moon in a calendar month. Since April’s new moon happens to be a solar eclipse, meaning the moon travels between the earth and sun, you can expect twists, intense revelations, and shocking new beginnings. The sun and moon are linking up in homebody Taurus, causing friction in self-value and finances as well as surprises in our love lives.

“Because Taurus deals with more earthly and financial matters, and new moons deal with manifestations, you may be faced with lessons around budgeting, asking for new rates that reflect your self worth, or even booking clients that you once felt were out of reach,” astrologer Meghan Rose tells Bustle.

Although ecliptic changes align us closer to our fate, these fluctuations can feel overwhelming. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the April 2022 new moon solar eclipse.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taurus, massive changes are coming in areas of identity and image. Exciting new beginnings are underway — but you have to be willing to step outside of your comfort zone and experiment with hobbies and new skills. “This luminary serves as your cosmic coming-out party! It’s time you unveiled a new project, creative endeavor you’ve been working on, or a new look you’ve been trying out. Your ventures will be met with applause and love by your squad — all of whom are your #1 biggest fans,” Lisa Stardust, celebrity astrologer and creator of The Love Deck, tells Bustle.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are shaking up in the workplace, Leo. New changes at work may present opportunities for you, but be careful not to make rash decisions. Be wary of burnout and remember to take breaks when needed. “Work is going to be extremely erratic over the next few days, which means that your responsibilities are changing and evolving. Go with the flow!” Stardust says.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s getting intense in your relationships right now, Scorpio. Energetic shifts in your inner circle may cause you to feel caught in the middle between friends, so it’s important to be upfront with others and create boundaries. “Being diplomatic is challenging at times — especially when the issues cut close to home,” explains Stardust. “However, you’re learning to find a balance that works, in which you listen carefully with an open heart and mind to matters in order to gain a clear and insightful perspective on the situation at hand.”