For These 3 Zodiac Signs, April’s Full Pink Moon Will Be A Doozy

Don’t worry if you missed last month’s full moon, as there’s already another one on its way. This month you’ll get to revel in a full pink moon, which is set to cast a pretty glow in the evening sky on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:49 p.m. ET.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, April’s full pink moon — which gets its name from a wildflower that blooms in early spring — will be hanging out in the sign of Scorpio, and with it will come powerful changes and revelations that’ll affect all the zodiac signs to one degree or another.

Traditionally, full moons represent endings and a sense of completion as the moon reaches its final, brightest stage at the end of the month. It’s a good time for fresh starts, but with the presence of Scorpio, this full moon will also be especially cathartic.

As a water sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, the Scorpio full moon will encourage you to shed what’s no longer working for you. Wang recommends embracing any discomfort that might bubble to the surface, as it will allow you to let go of the old and welcome the new.

Keep reading below for the three signs who will feel the full moon the most, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus could notice a major energy shift on April 23 as the sign directly opposite Scorpio on the zodiac wheel. According to Wang, this earth sign values comfort and stability above all else, but with the watery Scorpio full moon coming their way, it might encourage them to shake things up.

The Scorpio moon will illuminate the shadows in Taurus’ life, says Wang, including all the ongoing problems and issues that they like to sweep under the rug. It’s common for a Taurus to ignore bad habits and things they need to change in favor of sticking to their well-worn path, but self-reflective Scorpio will encourage them to get real.

“This full moon could be especially enlightening for Taureans to become aware and understand the true meaning of relationships and the balance between who they are and what they are expected to be,” says Wang. Scorpio is a passionate zodiac sign, which is why the moon might inspire Taurus to step outside their box.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

“Naturally, as the full pink moon graces their own sign, Scorpios are at the forefront of experiencing its potent energies,” says Wang. It’ll be their day, cosmically speaking, and it has the potential to be an emotional one, too.

“This moon phase is a time of deep introspection for Scorpio, and it could urge them to confront and release past emotional wounds and transform them into strengths,” he says.

As the full moon approaches in the days before April 23, they might find themselves reaching for tarot cards to figure out what they need to know to move on.

The full moon might be draining, in a way, but it will ultimately leave this sign feeling brand new. “At the end of the day, transformation is Scorpio’s strength,” says Wang. “This full moon will be a period filled with intensity, but it will push Scorpios toward self-discovery and personal evolution.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

“For Aquarius, the Scorpio full pink moon illuminates the sector of transformation that governs deeper connections and shared resources, challenging their usual detached demeanor,” says Wang.

As an air sign, Aquarius is quite happy to float through the day in their own little bubble. But something will shift on April 23 that’ll cause them to wake up and look around.

“Aquarians are prompted to explore their feelings and vulnerabilities more deeply than usual, especially when it comes to intimacy and financial matters,” says Wang. “As we have transit Pluto in Aquarius at the same time, it’s a period that calls for the release of old habits and emotional baggage, making way for new ways of connecting and being, which can be both unsettling and liberating for this air sign.”

To embrace this sense of connection, make the day all about reaching out to others. Meet up with friends, have long-overdo conversations, and let the Scorpio moon inspire you to dive deep into yourself.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor