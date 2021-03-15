As two of the most ambitious and goal-oriented signs in the zodiac, Aries and Capricorn have what it takes to be the zodiac’s ultimate power couple. But when both partners are equally stubborn and competitive and don’t believe in backing down from a fight, there’s bound to be trouble. Aries and Capricorn’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this fire and earth pair.

“An Aries-Cap relationship is quite literally the union of two bosses,” astrologer Jayde Young tells Bustle. “It’s an enterprising partnership. They’re both inclined to climb whatever ladder they deem as important to them, though they tend to go about this in different ways.”

In many ways, Young says these two feel like a perfect zodiac match. “They’re both incredibly stimulated by the others’ dynamism and inherent drive, and the intellectual compatibility between an Aries and Capricorn is unmatched,” she says. However, they’re as stubborn as they come, and they approach life differently. There’s a good chance these two will find themselves clashing over their beliefs and values.

Sexually, these two move at different speeds. According to Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care, Aries is fiery and likes to move quickly, while Capricorn is more conservative, slow, and pragmatic. “Aries is ready to get to it and engaged in pioneering activities in the bedroom, whereas Capricorn may want things to be arranged in a certain way,” Gailing says. Aries may find themselves eventually getting bored with Capricorn’s preference for the routine. At the same time, Aries’ “quick out of the gate” approach may be unfulfilling for the more sensual Capricorn.

“If they can find a pace and sequencing that works for them both and they play with their shared love of being in control, there can be some connection,” Gailing says. “Plus, Capricorn may find Aries’ sexual passion to be quite hot, whereas Aries may find earthy Capricorn’s practical knowledge of sensuality to be quite satisfying.” It’s just a matter of them coming together and being clear on what they both need and how they can make it happen.

When it comes to expressing emotions, Aries doesn’t know the meaning of the word restraint. According to Gailing, it’s in the ram’s nature to charge headfirst into everything, including the emotions they feel. They’re very direct. Whether they’re feeling angry, happy, or horny, their partner will know about it. Capricorn, on the other hand, is ruled by Saturn, the planet of restrictions and limitations. They’re very disciplined and tend to hold back on expressing their feelings.

“Capricorns may feel that their security is threatened if they were to get so overwhelmed with hot emotions, while Aries feel like it’s a natural thing to handle,” Gailing says. “Aries’ intense yet quick processing of their feelings may confuse Capricorn, who may not be able to relate to that processing speed.”

Although Capricorn appreciates Aries’ passion and ability to go after what they want, there are times when they view Aries as immature, impulsive, and reckless. On the other hand, Aries may view Capricorn as a wet blanket and call them out on it. “Caps don’t have time for emotional messiness, and this perceived coldness will be off-putting to the ram,” Young says.

Overall, a relationship between Aries and Capricorn can be classified as challenging. But if they can put forth as much effort into the relationship as they do towards reaching their goals, this has the potential to work. “Aries can add a lot of zest and inspiration to Capricorn’s outlook whereas Capricorn can help Aries to structure their battle plans and optimize their chance of success,” Gailing says. “They are both loyal in their own ways, so if other factors are aligned, that could be a glue that holds them together.”

Sources:

Jayde Young, astrologer and CEO of ZennBoxx

Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care