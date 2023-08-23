Get ready for emotions to surge: A full blue supermoon will rise at 9:35 p.m. ET on Aug. 30, 2023 in ultra-spiritual Pisces. Not only is it August’s second full moon, but it also looks larger than life. The extra moonglow will help us shine from the inside out.

“With both of these phenomenons occurring at the Pisces full moon, the emotional impact and transformative potentials can feel off the charts,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt.

Translation? Prepare to be majorly in your feelings. To make the most of this magical lunation, follow these dos and don’ts.

DO: Practice Self-Compassion

This unique full blue supermoon is supercharged with emotional energy. This lunation occurs in Pisces, a sensitive water sign, which leaves us feeling more vulnerable than usual — so be gentle with yourself. Indulge in well-deserved relaxation and banish negative self-talk. Goodbye!

DON’T: Fall Back To Old Ways

Don’t let this potent opportunity for growth go to waste. Instead, take this opportunity to shed bad habits. Not sure where to start? It's wise to address patterns in your relationships, your creative life, and your spiritual journey.

DO: Let Go Of Baggage

Since Pisces is the sign of imagination and the supernatural, let go of what doesn't serve your dreams. What is standing in your way?

DON’T: Look For An Escape

Pisces' connection to the supernatural during this supermoon naturally brings a sense of detachment to our reality (hello, excessive daydreaming). But with Saturn's presence, we're encouraged to practice discipline as we focus on our long-term goals.

DO: Connect With Your Spirit

Because this full moon is associated with everything bubbling under the surface, it’s a great time to tap into the spiritual realm, whatever that looks like for you. Simple rituals, such as a letter-writing and moon baths, are a great gateway to your inner self.

DON’T: Overanalyze Your Emotions

Because the naturally emotional full moon is stationed in the water sign Pisces, we can easily be swept up by our moods right now. But this lunation is joining forces with tough-love Saturn, giving us more mojo to set boundaries with ourselves.

DO: Manifest Your Biggest Dreams

Full moons are about completion and action. Between that, stern Saturn’s conjunction, and the rarity of this full blue supermoon, we're encouraged to bring our long-term ambitions to the forefront of our manifestation rituals. Dream big, starbabes!

Source:

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer