August 12's Solar Eclipse Brings An Ego-Check For 3 Zodiac Signs

Brace yourself, because August’s astrology has eclipse season returning in full force. The action kicks off with this week’s total solar eclipse, which officially peaks on Aug. 12 in the brave and big-hearted sign of Leo. The zodiac’s cosmic lion is also the sign ruled by the sun, so having this leading luminary eclipsed in its astrological home feels especially potent — and for some signs, a little ominous, too. If you’re one of the the signs most affected by August’s total solar eclipse, you’ll want to prepare yourself for a reality check.

Eclipses are intense, and there’s no way around it. Solar eclipses in particular are known for swinging open doors of opportunity swiftly, ushering in the unexpected, and laying out new paths that you may not have realized were there to take.

This eclipse is bringing the sun and moon together in the fixed fire sign of Leo, and Leo’s zodiac energy has to do with confidence, creative expression, and the self. Because the eclipse is happening adjacent to the space-clearing South Node, whatever new journeys you begin now will require you to let go of your ego and look beyond your own circumstances. It’s time to examine any areas where you crave attention, outside validation, or special treatment — as this eclipse is breaking down superiority complexes and taking down false idols, on both big and small scales.

August’s solar eclipse is positively aspected by karma-wielding Saturn, so trust that genuine motives will be rewarded, while selfish ones are likely to be exposed. If you act with authenticity and face your shadow side with honesty, you’ll get through the eclipse feeling more like yourself instead of spiraling into an identity crisis.

There’s no reason to worry if you’re one of the zodiac sign’s most affected by Aug. 12’s solar eclipse, but you might want to focus on keeping steady — as it could feel a little tumultuous. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Don’t be too proud to accept the more humble elements of your personal origin story — and at the same time, don’t be too proud to own the places where you’ve benefitted from privilege, either. This eclipse is challenging you to own where you’ve come from, acknowledge your roots, and integrate your past with your present. It’s easy to weave a mythology about who you are and how you became that person, but how much of that reflects reality? This eclipse asks you to shed the narratives and immerse yourself in the feeling instead. How many of your memories have been recrafted over time? Reach back into the emotions and sensations you felt in the past rather than reciting the stories you’ve told yourself.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This is your eclipse, Leo — but it’s not about being the center of attention or the star of the show. Instead, this eclipse is probably triggering an identity crisis of sorts, as it’s challenging you to zoom out, decenter yourself, and learn to embrace a more holistic view of your place in the world. It’s good to honor and celebrate your uniqueness and individuality, but becoming so preoccupied with your own issues, perspectives, and image can distract you from meaningful experiences that are laced with important lessons. Once you learn to give yourself the validation that you’ve been seeking elsewhere, you’ll find that it’s a whole lot easier to be yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Who in your life have you been putting on a pedestal, and why? This new eclipse series is here to bring more structure and direction to your spiritual purpose over the next couple years, and one of the ways that clarity can take form — or remain nebulous — is based on the relationships you surround yourself with. Are you hiding parts of yourself from others out of fear of how you’ll be perceived? What makes those outside opinions so important? Start getting comfortable with who you are and what you stand for right now. When you’re living in that truth, it doesn’t matter what false narratives anyone else spins about you.

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