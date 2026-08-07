The astrology of 2026 has been defined by one significant planetary ingress after another, slowly recalibrating the energetic landscape personally and for the collective. The most recent celestial shift swooping in to change the cosmic game was the North and South Nodes entering Aquarius and Leo, which took place on July 26. Also known as the Nodes of Destiny, these two points symbolize people’s individual fate, as well as the elevated spiritual path of humanity at large. They’re also inextricably linked with the eclipse cycle, meaning this shift will be part of some major realignments over the next year and a half, so you will want to know what it means to have the Nodes in these two fixed signs.

In astrology, the North and South Nodes are deeply spiritual in nature, as they symbolize people’s higher purpose, fate, karmic growth, as well as the soul-level lessons learned throughout their lives — and perhaps even in past lives. These two points always sit directly across from each other as they rotate through the heavens, meaning they’re always moving in unison in opposite signs. They’re also in a permanent retrograde motion, so they travel backwards through the signs instead of forward.

This shift is sure to bring fated changes, opportunities for growth, and important revelations.

The North and South Nodes are not physical celestial objects, but rather two mathematical points in space that involve the placement of the moon, the earth, and the sun. They’re sometimes simply called the Lunar Nodes, because in astronomy, they refer to the points where the moon’s orbital overlaps with the sun’s ecliptic — which is the path the sun appears to take through the sky as the earth rotates. The Nodes’ relationship to the movement of the sun and moon is why their placement in the zodiac directly corresponds with the zodiacal location of the eclipses.

As of late July, the North and South Nodes have begun lighting up a whole new axis of the zodiac — one they haven’t visited since in nearly a decade — and this shift is sure to bring fated changes, opportunities for growth, and important revelations for all zodiac signs. Here’s what to know about the recent Nodal shift.

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North & South Nodes: The Basics

Up until the shift on July 26, the North and South Nodes had been in the mutable signs of Pisces and Virgo since January 2025, which is why most of the eclipses that have taken place over the past year and a half were in these parts of the zodiac. The Nodes spend about 18 months in each zodiac sign at a time, so they’ll be in the fixed signs of Aquarius and Leo until March 28, 2028. This change affects the eclipse cycles, but it also heralds a new spiritual journey for the collective consciousness — one that opens hearts, breaks down egos, and pushes everyone into the future in a more innovative and non-traditional way.

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The North and South Nodes are intrinsically linked to each other — in fact, in some branches of astrology, they’re thought of as the head and tail of a cosmic dragon. However, as implied by the dragon analogy, they symbolize two different aspects of the same energy. The Nodes are karmic, spiritual, and fated on the whole, but the North Node represents the paths that people are being pushed to embrace throughout their lives. North Node activations are deeply challenging, as they force you to leave your comfort zone behind and level yourself up, initiating the evolutions and transformations that are meant to unfold.

You may feel forced to let something go.

The South Node, on the other hand, represents the energetic comfort zone that the North Node is trying to pull you away from, as well as the things you’re fated to grow out of in this lifetime. It’s easy to fall back on your South Node’s energy, but staying there can become toxic and hinder your growth. When the South Node is activated, you’ll find that whatever isn’t meant to be gets flushed out of your life, or you may feel forced to let something go in order to make space for the new.

How Does This Affect The Eclipses?

The North and South Nodes are the orbital cross points between the moon and the earth, so they denote where in space the moon’s orbit overlaps with the sun’s ecliptic — and its the proximity to these points that turn a regular new or full moon into a solar or lunar eclipse. When one of these lunations takes place near one of the Nodes, they double as eclipses.

The first eclipse of this current cycle to hit on the Aquarius-Leo axis was on Feb. 17, and that was a solar eclipse in Aquarius. This gave everyone an early taste of the innovative evolution to come over the next two years. The next up in this series is the solar eclipse in Leo that takes place on Aug. 12, and that’ll be followed up by three more eclipses throughout February and August of 2027, as well as one final eclipse in January 2028.

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What To Expect With The Nodes In Aquarius & Leo

The North Node in Aquarius is here to usher in a revolution. This fixed air sign is known for its futuristic, rebellious, and envelope-pushing nature, so having the North Node here is going to pull people further into the future than they realized they could get. There’s a rebelliousness to Aquarius zodiac energy, so you may be challenged to stand up against social norms and push up against the status quo in defense of what’s right. Freedom and independent thought become especially important now, so anything oppressive or traditional will be questioned. In fact, there’s likely to be a greater drive toward community-focused efforts in general, with more energy put toward humanity’s greatest good rather than individual success.

When you’re comfortable with yourself, you have more to offer the world.

Meanwhile, the South Node in Leo is flushing away any fragile layers of defensiveness on your ego and teaching everyone humility. Leo zodiac energy can be a little “me, me, me” sometimes — which makes sense, giving that it’s the only sign ruled by the life-giving and brightly-shining sun. But this Nodal transit encourages everyone to stop putting themselves or others on a pedestal, and connect themselves more deeply to the collective consciousness. Authenticity is going to be much more meaningful than popularity now. Following your convictions will be more valuable than being liked. And making a difference will be worth more than getting attention.

Embracing your individuality and learning to love the things that make you unique are important topics of exploration over the next two years — because when you’re comfortable with yourself, you have more to offer the world around you. Doing what’s right is going to be much more important than popularity now. Following your convictions is more important than being liked, and making a difference is more meaningful than getting attention.

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The North and South Nodes were on the Leo-Aquarius axis of the zodiac from 2017 to 2018, albeit in reverse, but haven’t been placed the way are now since their 2007-2009 transit. It’s good to look back at what was happening in your life during these times for a heads up on how this current transit might impact you. However, the Nodes have some unique cosmic influences at play this time around — as they’re being joined by transformational planet Pluto, which will be in Aquarius for the duration of the North Node’s transit, and expansive planet Jupiter, which will spend the next year in the sign of Leo with the South Node. This both deepens and amplifies the themes of the Nodes.

Rebellion and truth will come from deep within, as nothing is ever shallow or surface-level when Pluto’s involved. Meanwhile, the South Node’s lessons may be especially dramatic, as Jupiter has a way of exaggerating everything it touches. However, this optimistic Jupiterian vibe also amplifies the blessings that can come out of the challenges.