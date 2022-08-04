The August Supermoon Will Affect These Zodiac Signs The Least

Hot girl summer is coming to a close, but not before the the final supermoon of the year graces the skies on Aug. 11 at 9:36 p.m. ET (6:36 p.m. PT) in forward-thinking Aquarius. Supermoons are closer to the earth than typical full moons, making them appear brighter and bigger, and amplifying emotions in the process. This full moon is also known as a “sturgeon” full moon, named for the period of summer when giant surgeons’ population peaks.

Spiritually, full moons are perfect times to tie up loose ends and release anything that’s no longer serving you, like bad habits, situationships, and toxic friend groups. Since this moon is a supermoon, deeply guarded emotions will likely be emphasized.

“The full moon is conjunct Saturn and square Uranus and the North Node, bringing an energy that feels a little touch-and-go,” astrologer Erin River Sunday tells Bustle. For many, this lunation could be a good time to pause and catch your breath. Since it hails in change-maker Aquarius, these shifts will help liberate us from outdated expectations. Whether you’re on the verge of a creative breakthrough or cathartic moment, consider this optimistic full moon a green light to push forward.

For some zodiac signs, this month’s alignment will spur existential emotions. But for others, the August 2022 sturgeon full moon will feel more cathartic than dizzying. For the latter group, this period is all about changing our minds and embracing the future with hope. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the August 2022 full moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It’s been a lucky summer with auspicious Jupiter smiling down on you, Aries, and things will continue to be fruitful as optimist Aquarius lights up your social circle. You may feel a sense of completeness and belonging in your community or friend group. It’s a great time to lean on them to reach your ambitious goals. “The full moon will also sextile Aries placements, giving them a supportive moment to ground whatever they’ve been ideating into reality,” Sunday adds.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo season has sped everything up, and you’re in search of a much-needed break. The intense full moon could encourage you to slow down and analyze your feelings logically. Work to remove the emotional barriers that hinder you from doing this, and let go of things that have been holding you back lately. “Cancers have been basking in the glow of Venus transiting their home sign for some time now, but with it departing to Leo on the day of this lunation, it’s time to get serious again,” says Sunday. “This full moon will illuminate the ways in which they’re transforming, and empower them to channel their emotions practically.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are looking up in the love department, Libra. But with the full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius, you might find romance to be different than what you’re used to. This could lead you to make huge changes in your relationships and self-care routine. Follow any creative breakthroughs you have, and don’t be afraid to hit send on those projects. “Libra is much more driven by factual appeasement than coddling emotions. This full moon in Aquarius will be supportive for them because it’s highly practical,” explains Sunday. “A certain romantic escapade could be needing a reality check, but it will serve to build the relationship on solid ground.”