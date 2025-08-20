August 23's New Moon Will Be Chill For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The final month of summer will be bookended by a new moon in Virgo. The first of this soul-cleansing duo of lunations is rising during the wee hours on Aug. 23 (or late-night on Aug. 22 for those of you on the west coast). This new moon hits less than 12 hours after Virgo season begins, so it kicks off this new solar reign with a powerful opportunity to set some intentions. All zodiac signs can use this energy to clean up their lives before autumn comes around — even the signs least affected by August’s new moon.

Virgo zodiac energy is detail-oriented and highly attentive, able to pick up on small shifts and minute imperfections with hawk-eyed precision. But the purpose of Virgo’s keen eye isn’t to be critical. Rather, it’s rooted in this sign’s altruistic desire to improve the world around it in every way it can. With the sun and moon joining forces in this mutable earth sign’s territory, all zodiac signs are being given a chance to close-read their own lives and identify the habits, messes, and weak spots that could use some tidying up.

What makes this lunation extra special is that it’s taking place at exactly 0º of Virgo — aka the very first degree of the sign — which is considered an especially critical point that’s charged with enthusiastic energy. Having both luminaries occupy this sensitive spot in the zodiac gives this new moon an even more potent feeling of power and intensity. It’s a new beginning of epic proportions, and it’s the last new moon that can be used for manifestation before the chaos of eclipse season begins next month, too.

This month’s lunar reset has some tough edges and hard corners to turn, but with a little elbow grease, you can still use it to make some positive changes in your life — especially if you're one of the signs least affected by August’s new moon. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Sometimes it’s hard to get your responsibilities straight when you’ve got a busy social schedule, but this new moon is the perfect time to make the effort. You might be feeling inspired by the back-to-school vibes of the season, so embrace your own version of that by revamping your workspace, cleaning up your calendar, and starting fresh in as many productivity-related areas as you can. An extra perk of this lunation is that the sensitive comet Chiron in your sign is making an ultra-lucky connection to the new moon. This could indicate that aligning with the improvement-focused energy of this lunar moment could actually bring you a lot more healing, making you feel more powerful and in control than you have before.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Last month’s new moon had you shedding skins and embracing a whole new version of yourself, but this new moon’s effects will happen on a more subterranean level. This lunation is less about cleaning up the surface of your life and more about digging deep within your heart to start untangling the emotional ties that are holding you back from true freedom. What energetic bonds have you attached yourself to? And how do these attachments shape the way you move, feel, and think — even subtly? Unless you dive straight into the heart of the storm, you’ll never be able to figure out the source. Don’t fear what lies within.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Sometimes, entering a new era of your life looks as dramatic as a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis. But other times, you’ll simply feel some gentle swirls of new energy stirring up beneath the surface of your heart. This new moon’s impact is hitting a lot more subtly than most. You’ve got an opportunity to sort through some unconscious baggage and simplify some of the stuff that’s been adding invisible weight onto your shoulders. If you want to try to connect with that mystical side of yourself, get a little spiritual with this lunation and write down your dreams, practice meditation, or do some crystal work.

