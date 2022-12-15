A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 14, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

My Husband Won’t Stay Hard For Me, But I Bet He Would For Another Woman

“I love my husband and believe that we have a marriage that we have fought hard for and put work into. We came from nothing and now live a pretty great life. We have always had a great sex life, and I still want him like nobody’s business. In the last year or two, my husband at times has failed to get aroused or gone ‘soft’ during sex. It is causing a lot of tension in our marriage, as we are both left feeling inadequate. How can I not feel so undesired, mad, and hurt when this happens?” Sophia Benoit answers this reader’s question in her latest It’s A Pleasure column. Read More

The Latest

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Good At Everything They Put Their Mind To

It’s tough to be amazing at multiple things. For instance, incredible singers don’t always make successful actors, and it’s always such a pleasant surprise to find an actor who actually can do both. While it’s not impossible to perfect multiple skills, some just have an easier time doing so than others — thanks, in part, to their zodiac sign. According to Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, the three most multitalented zodiac signs have one very important thing in common. Read More

Kate Hudson Explained What She Thinks Is Wrong With Today’s Rom-Coms

Would you take Rom-Com 101 from Kate Hudson? “That’s the class I’m going to be [teaching] at NYU film school when I’m 75. I’ll be the professor of rom-coms,” she joked while sampling spicy wings during a recent Hot Ones appearance. So it comes as little surprise that the star of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days might already have a de facto lecture prepared on the state of modern rom-coms — including a dissertation on the problems plaguing the genre today. Read More

Must-Reads

Serena Williams' New Line Of Topicals Is Here To Save Your Sore Muscles

“I felt like there was a need to take a modern approach to pain relief and muscle care,” Williams tells Bustle over Zoom. “And quite frankly, I wasn’t able to find products that I would like to use on the market.” She notes that muscle gels tend to be goopy and heavy on the menthol, and have been traditionally geared toward an older customer or someone with an injury. Read More

Mooncat Nail Polish Is Like Art In A Bottle

There has been a steady rise in funky, fun, out-of-this-world nail trends this year: think magnetic manicures, velvety textures, and multi-color chromes. And a brand that truly sets the standard when it comes to innovation? That would be Michelle Lin’s Mooncat. Read More

TikTok Is Obsessed With Dolly Parton’s Houseware Line

The queen of country music likes to mind her business, release new music, and donate to causes that matter to her. It’s a lesser-known fact that the multitalented mogul has ventured into the home decor space and now has a line of adorable kitchen items you can buy for yourself or the country music lover in your life. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Honoring your boundaries will be extra tough today. Read More

More Good Stuff

