Astrology
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Good At Everything They Put Their Mind To
Their natural curiosity is a huge asset.
Truth be told, it’s tough to be amazing at multiple things. For instance, incredible singers don’t always make successful actors, and it’s always such a pleasant surprise to find an actor who actually can do both. While it’s not impossible to perfect multiple skills, some just have an easier time doing so than others thanks, in part, to their zodiac sign. According to Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, the three most multi-talented zodiac signs have one very important thing in common.
Each zodiac sign has their own unique talent, whether that be singing and dancing, writing with ease, learning new languages, or playing a sport. This can be influenced by a combination of their ruling planet, element, and modality. But when you’re specifically looking at which signs are most likely to be good at multiple things, you want to pay attention to their modality, which is how a sign expresses their energy.
According to Antila, mutable signs are naturally the most multi-talented among the bunch. “All four of these signs are dualistic and able to tap into many different interests with ease,” she says. “They have the ability to become flexible in any environment.”
Of course, every sign has what it takes to be multi-talented. In fact, several signs have an ambitious nature that pushes them to master anything they put their mind to. However, the following three signs tend to pick up new skills and talents very easily. Here are the most multi-talented zodiac signs, according to Antila.
Source
Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love