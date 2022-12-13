These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Good At Everything They Put Their Mind To

Truth be told, it’s tough to be amazing at multiple things. For instance, incredible singers don’t always make successful actors, and it’s always such a pleasant surprise to find an actor who actually can do both. While it’s not impossible to perfect multiple skills, some just have an easier time doing so than others thanks, in part, to their zodiac sign. According to Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love, the three most multi-talented zodiac signs have one very important thing in common.

Each zodiac sign has their own unique talent, whether that be singing and dancing, writing with ease, learning new languages, or playing a sport. This can be influenced by a combination of their ruling planet, element, and modality. But when you’re specifically looking at which signs are most likely to be good at multiple things, you want to pay attention to their modality, which is how a sign expresses their energy.

According to Antila, mutable signs are naturally the most multi-talented among the bunch. “All four of these signs are dualistic and able to tap into many different interests with ease,” she says. “They have the ability to become flexible in any environment.”

Of course, every sign has what it takes to be multi-talented. In fact, several signs have an ambitious nature that pushes them to master anything they put their mind to. However, the following three signs tend to pick up new skills and talents very easily. Here are the most multi-talented zodiac signs, according to Antila.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Among the zodiac, Gemini would win the award for being the most multi-talented sign of them all. They’re curious by nature and will take the time to learn everything there is to know about the subject that has their interest at the moment. According to Antila, they are a jack of all trades and tend to pick things up as fast as lightning. “The combination of their mutable modality and ruling planet Mercury, makes them incredibly versatile and intelligent,” she says. “They are known to learn different languages the easiest.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The zodiac’s fiery Sagittarius loves new experiences. They enjoy traveling, meeting new people, and learning about different cultures. They’re all about experiencing life in a “very full way.” As Antila says, “Because of their learnings along their adventurous lives, they pick up different languages, religions, and philosophies along the way.” As fire signs, they have a natural ability to learn new things quickly, so it’s easy to see why they make the list of most multi-talented signs.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) As the last sign of the zodiac, Pisces has experienced the energy of the previous 11 sun signs. “Because of this, they are able to tap into their subconscious and use their wisdom to do anything they want,” Antila says. Pisces are very in touch with their emotions, which helps them excel in creative fields. It’s very likely for a Pisces to be an actor, musician, and writer, and do an incredible job at each. Their ability to feel and sense things can make them great at many different things.

