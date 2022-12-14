Here's your daily horoscope for December 14, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 14, 2022.

Sleepy Neptune in Pisces visits the sun in enthusiastic Sagittarius today, which may cause a noticeable decrease in energy and excitement. As a result, you might find that tension abounds and you have little desire to get important tasks done.

With the moon in detail-oriented Virgo, the key to making it through the day is focusing on small tasks or breaking bigger projects down into more manageable bits. Since the day’s Sun-Neptune aspect can make it difficult to exercise boundaries or understand the truth, you may need to look to the Virgo moon’s help in practicing discernment and clear communication.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Before you make a decision or run with an idea, check to see if the facts hold up.

Be mindful of being overly accessible to people today. Don’t give up your me-time.

An interaction with someone might trigger your insecurities. Stay grounded in your power.

Talking to the right person could help you find the clarity you need.

Try to stick to a budget so you don’t overspend.

Sometimes, caring for someone means giving them space to take care of themselves.

If might feel like you’re doing a lot but making little progress. This is your sign to take a break.

If your confidence is low, spend some time with friends. They’ll have you feeling whole again.

It might not be in your best interest to compromise. Take a firm stand.

You might need to put in some extra legwork to find things that inspire you or bring you joy.

Don’t give away too much of your time or energy. Focus on your well-being.

Be mindful of trying to take everything on by yourself. It’s healthy to ask for help.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.