Food can be a reminder of a faraway home, a beloved family member, or a fond memory from the past. Different holiday dishes can offer those eating them a connection to their culture and those cooking them a chance to care for loved ones. “Those sweet moments where the baking smells start drawing everyone from their bedrooms is something I look forward to all year,” Erin Jeanne McDowell tells Bustle. Read More

The Latest

It’s time to step away from the flat iron and let a little bounce back into your life. That’s the idea behind the “midi flick” haircut, a cute, flouncy style that’s making waves on TikTok and beyond. “It’s a cousin to the mid-length hair trends we’re seeing now,” hairstylist Fae Norris tells Bustle. “[It] delivers a choppy texture around the face, layers up top, and usually falls at the collarbone or just below it.” Read More

Visible thongs popping up on the red carpet have a storied history. Famously, Rose McGown went there when she stepped out in a completely sheer dress that exposed her slinky black thong at the 1998 VMAs. Then, as quickly as it caught on, it disappeared. But in 2014 when Rihanna brought back her sparkling diamond take on the look, it came back in full force. Read More

Must-Reads

The best exercise bikes allow you to cycle to your heart’s content without any additional monthly fees. While you likely won’t find one with a built-in entertainment screen, you can still find an indoor bike that’s effective, customizable, and tracks your progress. A $300 “Peloton alternative” with more than 13,000 five-star reviews? Yes, please. Read More

The trend follows Spotify’s same idea, but with a hilarious twist. In these videos, the user records themselves flipping through a homemade PowerPoint presentation with all the facts and figures you’d ever want to know about their dating and sex lives in 2022. Many of these posts include things like the zodiac signs, height, and even their “dateability versus hotness” factor. Read More

Astrology

A sunny day turns into an even sweeter night. Read More

More Fun Stuff

