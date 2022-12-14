If you’ve spent the past few years straightening your hair, it may be time to set down the flat iron and let a little bounce back into your life. That’s the idea behind the “midi flick” haircut, a cute, flouncy style that’s making waves on TikTok and beyond.

The midi flick is a layered haircut that’s slightly longer than a bob, says Fae Norris, a hairstylist at Rock Paper Salon in Los Angeles. “The name speaks to the ends that flip out at the bottom instead of under,” she tells Bustle. “It’s a cousin to the mid-length hair trends we’re seeing now and delivers a choppy texture around the face, layers up top, and usually falls at the collarbone or just below it.”

A more dramatic version of the midi flick originated back in the ’60s. “Think Bewitched or some of the looks from John Waters’ Hairspray,” Norris says. “It later morphed into the ‘Rachel’ and ‘Monica’ of the ’90s, which involved more layers and a shag incorporated into the style.” Today, Norris says the midi flick is a chic mix of coastal grandmother meets ’90s supermodel. The layered curls and elegant blowout look good with a preppy oatmeal-colored sweater, a faux leather jacket, and everything in between.

BeautyTok has definitely had a hand in folks rediscovering the midi flick, says Bradley Leake, an LA-based celebrity hairstylist. It’s been spotted on stars like Laura Harrier, Emma Stone, Lucy Hale, and Billie Eilish, he says, as well as Jodie Comer, Selena Gomez, and the TikTok hair queen herself, Matilda Djerf.

According to Norris, the midi flick works for a variety of face shapes and hair textures, but those who have thicker, finer hair with a slight wave will have the easiest time styling it. Because the style is so light and bouncy, it’s a good go-to cut for anyone who wants to lighten the load of extra-thick hair. “The shorter layers will lift away the weight and provide lots of movement and bounce,” Leake says.

To get yourself a midi flick, Norris recommends compiling a few photos to share with your stylist. “Try to match your own hair texture with those in the pictures,” she says. “You’ll want to discuss a mid-length textured cut and emphasize that you want the flip out at the bottom instead of under. That’s where the ‘flick’ part comes in.” When all is said and done, you should leave the salon feeling like Cindy Crawford herself.

There are quite a few options when it comes to styling the midi flick. If your hair is curly, Norris recommends using a straightener to smooth your strands before adding an outward curl to the ends. There’s also the option to dry your hair with a round brush and volumizing mousse for a retro take on the trend. With the right layers, the ends of your hair should flick out on their own.

If you have thin or fine hair, or you’re looking to add more volume, Leake recommends creating loose, tousled curls with a round brush or hair rollers. To enhance the flick, use a flat iron just on the ends. Shake out your layers, finish with a styling paste, and your flipped ends should stay in place.

Sources:

Fae Norris, hairstylist at Rock Paper Salon

Bradley Leake, LA-based celebrity hairstylist