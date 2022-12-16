Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 16, 2022
A sunny day turns into an even sweeter night.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 16, 2022.
The moon finishes up its stay in hardworking Virgo, meeting up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn and bountiful Jupiter in Pisces along the way. With the help of this cosmic combo, you should find the first half of the day good for getting work done — as long as you’re not overly ambitious about what you can tackle.
Come the afternoon, la luna moves to balance-seeking Libra, which invites you to connect with people for merriment and collaboration.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You’ve been quite busy lately. Don’t forget to make time for someone you love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your creativity pays off, so follow your inspiration.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You may have some home-related matters to tend to before you’ll be able to kick back and have fun.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Take some time to clean out your inbox. You’ll feel much lighter afterwards.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Consider ways that you can support a good cause.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
How can you establish more of a balance between what you give and what you receive?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You need time that’s just for you. Try and make some room for it today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You might be moved to do something kind for a friend. Your care and support will make an impact.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Word of mouth travels fast and people are loving what they are hearing about you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
People may be looking to your for your advice or expertise. Show folks what you can do.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
A money matter improves.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might receive a show of gratitude or kindness from someone. You are loved.
