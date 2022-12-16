here's your daily horoscope for december 16, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 16, 2022.

The moon finishes up its stay in hardworking Virgo, meeting up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn and bountiful Jupiter in Pisces along the way. With the help of this cosmic combo, you should find the first half of the day good for getting work done — as long as you’re not overly ambitious about what you can tackle.

Come the afternoon, la luna moves to balance-seeking Libra, which invites you to connect with people for merriment and collaboration.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve been quite busy lately. Don’t forget to make time for someone you love.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your creativity pays off, so follow your inspiration.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may have some home-related matters to tend to before you’ll be able to kick back and have fun.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take some time to clean out your inbox. You’ll feel much lighter afterwards.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Consider ways that you can support a good cause.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How can you establish more of a balance between what you give and what you receive?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You need time that’s just for you. Try and make some room for it today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be moved to do something kind for a friend. Your care and support will make an impact.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Word of mouth travels fast and people are loving what they are hearing about you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

People may be looking to your for your advice or expertise. Show folks what you can do.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A money matter improves.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might receive a show of gratitude or kindness from someone. You are loved.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.