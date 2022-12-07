A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 6, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

20 Brilliant Gift Ideas For A New Partner

As exciting as it is to officially get cuffed for cuffing season, when you DTR right before the holidays, you’re faced with the awkward scenario of gift-giving. There are countless nuances to consider: Do you go with something cheesy and heartfelt or more practical? What if they don’t get you anything at all and you show up with the coolest thing you found on Etsy? All are valid questions. Of course, a little communication can go a long way here, but just in case, we rounded up 20 gifts under $50 to make sure you’re covered. You’re welcome! Read More

The Latest

Velvet Power Suits, Bra Tops, & More Of Olivia Wilde’s Best Red Carpet Outfits Ever

While Olivia Wilde has a more laid-back approach to her everyday style, she really pulls out all the stops for her red carpet appearances — thanks to help from stylist Karla Welch. Wilde tends to favor bold yet classic silhouettes and exciting design details, like plunging necklines, dramatic trains, sheer fabrics, and even hooded dresses. If it’s going to make waves, Wilde is going to wear it. It’s as simple as that. Read More

North West Has Mastered The Wednesday Addams & Lady Gaga TikTok Dance

North West is making a great case for being crowned the Princess of TikTok — at only 9 years old. Earlier this week, she shared a video of her recreating Wednesday Addams’ viral dance from the new Netflix series Wednesday, which fans have set to Lady Gaga’s 2011 deep cut “Bloody Mary.” Read More

Must Reads

Not Sure How To Style Bangs? Make These Easy Hairstyles Your Go-To

Whether you cut your own bangs (listen, we’ve all been there) or went for a bold new chop at the salon, the most difficult thing about bangs is undeniably styling them on a daily basis. You’re going to need a nozzle for your blow-dryer and a small round brush, of course — and also some loose setting powder. Read More

The Best Target Holiday Decor Finds Under $25

With all the gifts you have to get for friends and family this year (plus all those impulse Black Friday purchases), it’s understandable if you don’t have the budget to transform your space into the winter wonderland you’ve always dreamed of. But rest assured, affordable and festive holiday decor is well within reach. It's just going to involve a Target run (I know, twist your arm, right?). Read More

This AI Filter Shows How You’d Look In Different Time Periods

You have probably said “I was born in the wrong decade,” whether wholeheartedly or totally ironically at least once in your life. Well, now you can see what that would actually look like: There are over 50 historical moments to choose from in the filter, including Egyptian, Roman, Baroque, 1920s flapper, 1950s chic, and Punk Rocker, to name a few. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

It’s time to cross important tasks off your to-do list. Read More

More Good Stuff

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Bustle daily newsletter.