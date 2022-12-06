Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 6, 2022
It’s time to cross important tasks off your to-do list.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 6, 2022.
The moon remains in Taurus for much of the day, pairing up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn and visionary Jupiter in Pisces along the way. Mercury in optimistic Sagittarius is also a part of the morning mix, which makes it a good day for both dreaming up and executing plans.
Later in the afternoon, the moon moves to chatty Gemini, bringing in an influx of information with it. However, shortly afterward Mercury moves to pragmatic Capricorn, which may motivate you to only focus on things that are useful, accurate, or important.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
What can you do to improve or expand your professional skill set?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It’s time to start getting excited about the new experiences and opportunities coming your way.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
There may be an opportunity to work behind the scenes on something that could ultimately become a big deal.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Seek advice from someone with the gift of wisdom or expert insight. They will help you a great deal.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
When pursuing your goals, move slowly and steadily. Don’t push yourself to achieve unrealistic expectations.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Love could be just around the corner if you’re open and ready for it. Meanwhile, your creativity gets a boost.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You’re ready to process something emotionally. Reach out for whatever support you need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You may need to have an important talk with someone. Don’t swallow what you’ve been feeling.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Be kind to yourself today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
If clarity has been eluding you lately, something important will come into focus soon.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If you’re not feeling too social, respect where you’re at. You could use a break.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Tap into your network. Connect with people who can help you meet your goals.
