Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 6, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 6, 2022.

The moon remains in Taurus for much of the day, pairing up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn and visionary Jupiter in Pisces along the way. Mercury in optimistic Sagittarius is also a part of the morning mix, which makes it a good day for both dreaming up and executing plans.

Later in the afternoon, the moon moves to chatty Gemini, bringing in an influx of information with it. However, shortly afterward Mercury moves to pragmatic Capricorn, which may motivate you to only focus on things that are useful, accurate, or important.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What can you do to improve or expand your professional skill set?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time to start getting excited about the new experiences and opportunities coming your way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There may be an opportunity to work behind the scenes on something that could ultimately become a big deal.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Seek advice from someone with the gift of wisdom or expert insight. They will help you a great deal.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When pursuing your goals, move slowly and steadily. Don’t push yourself to achieve unrealistic expectations.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Love could be just around the corner if you’re open and ready for it. Meanwhile, your creativity gets a boost.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re ready to process something emotionally. Reach out for whatever support you need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to have an important talk with someone. Don’t swallow what you’ve been feeling.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be kind to yourself today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If clarity has been eluding you lately, something important will come into focus soon.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re not feeling too social, respect where you’re at. You could use a break.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Tap into your network. Connect with people who can help you meet your goals.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.