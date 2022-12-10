A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 9, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Jillian Mercado On Representation In The Metaverse

“What even is the metaverse?” is all Bustle’s senior beauty editor, Erin Stovall, could think about. She was going to the metaverse for an interview with Jillian Mercado — model, actor, and all-around advocate for greater representation. While Stovall didn’t quite know what to expect, she was blown away by the technology, especially in how much it opens doors for accessibility and representation — a throughline of her chat with Mercado, especially when it came to avatars. “They go really in-depth with everything: the shape of your nose, mouth, ears, if you have freckles or not. And the fashion — are you kidding? I was here for the fashion,” says Mercado. Read More

The Latest

Bottleneck Bangs, Butterfly Cuts, & 6 Other Haircuts Perfect For The New Year

New year, new ‘do. There’s something refreshing about changing up your hair once it hits Jan. 1. It’s a blank slate of sorts and a fun way to welcome good energy in 2023. But don’t know where to start? No problem. That’s where the hair experts come in to give you a guiding hand. The TL;DR: there’s a cut for you no matter what you’re looking for. Read More

These Are The 3 Most Persuasive Zodiac Signs

According to archetypal astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, the most persuasive zodiac signs have certain traits that make it easier for them to get others on their side. “Many of my clients with strong [redacted] placements tend to work in sales or as attorneys — fields that utilize their relational skills and intellect,” she says. Read More

Must-Reads

Taylor Swift Is Writing & Directing Her First Feature Film

The songwriter previously hinted at directing a feature film during her discussion at TIFF. “I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step,” she said. “It would be committing to making a film. I would love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely adore telling stories this way.” Read More

3 Afro-Indigenous TikTokers Share Their Most Meaningful Beauty Rituals

Social media is bringing more Indigenous women to prominence, but there is still a depressing lack of representation in the fashion and beauty world. Bustle chatted with Kara Roselle Smith, Faith Campos, and Kiara Mctear: three Afro-Indigenous influencers about the beauty traditions they grew up with, their intersectional identity, and how their current beauty routines relate to their culture. Read More

At 14, Pauline Chalamet Fell In Love & Danced The Nutcracker

Pauline Chalamet made money as many teenagers do — babysitting — and in one way most of them don’t: performing in The Nutcracker. “You’re not paid a lot, but you’re paid,” she tells Bustle, recalling her last year in the classic holiday show. But between training at the School of American Ballet and piano and singing lessons, she didn’t have time to do (or buy) very much. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Hit up your friends today. Read More

More Good Stuff

