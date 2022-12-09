Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 9, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 9, 2022.

The moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer early this morning, which might heighten your feelings. With Venus in big-hearted Sagittarius getting some friction from Jupiter in compassionate Pisces today, you might find yourself craving some love and affection. It can be a good day to surround yourself with the people you hold dear.

However, under this Venus-Jupiter aspect, you may need to take some extra precaution around overspending or overextending yourself to others. Mercury in pragmatic Capricorn, followed by Venus’ move to Capricorn later tonight will help you understand your limits.

It’s a good time to handle something you’ve been putting off, especially in the context of your home or family.

It’s time to talk money. Figure out your next steps or options, even if it’s stressful.

You may need to open up to someone with a heart-to-heart conversation.

Be open to accepting help from others.

Keep it simple. Don’t attempt to pile too much on your plate.

It’s OK to be a little selfish sometimes.

You may need some words of encouragement today. Talk to someone you trust.

Take it slow, Scorpio. Patience will help you the most now.

You might need to adopt some better spending habits.

Think about who you want to work with, then drop them a line.

You need a break. Can you take some time off today?

Spend time with a friend. You could use the company.

