Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 9, 2022
Hit up your friends today.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 9, 2022.
The moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer early this morning, which might heighten your feelings. With Venus in big-hearted Sagittarius getting some friction from Jupiter in compassionate Pisces today, you might find yourself craving some love and affection. It can be a good day to surround yourself with the people you hold dear.
However, under this Venus-Jupiter aspect, you may need to take some extra precaution around overspending or overextending yourself to others. Mercury in pragmatic Capricorn, followed by Venus’ move to Capricorn later tonight will help you understand your limits.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
It’s a good time to handle something you’ve been putting off, especially in the context of your home or family.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It’s time to talk money. Figure out your next steps or options, even if it’s stressful.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You may need to open up to someone with a heart-to-heart conversation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Be open to accepting help from others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Keep it simple. Don’t attempt to pile too much on your plate.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
It’s OK to be a little selfish sometimes.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You may need some words of encouragement today. Talk to someone you trust.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Take it slow, Scorpio. Patience will help you the most now.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might need to adopt some better spending habits.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Think about who you want to work with, then drop them a line.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You need a break. Can you take some time off today?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Spend time with a friend. You could use the company.
