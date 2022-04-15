A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on April 15, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

I Want To Sleep Around More, But I'm Anxious About Having Sex

The best way to fight against the fear is to neither ignore it nor bend to it, says Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. “I don’t think you’re going to look back at the end of your life and think, ‘I wish I would have played it safer.’” (Unless you’re a person who engages in Free Solo-style rock climbing, then maybe you might.) “But throwing yourself into the deep end and trying to hurry up and become a Samantha Jones-type when you have no anxiety coping skills is probably not your best bet, either.” Read More

The Latest

Lily Collins' ‘Parisian Shag’ Is The Hairstyle Of The Summer

We might have a while to go before Emily In Paris returns to our screens, but Collins is proving that she’s even more influential than her character, thanks to her chic new take on the trendy bottleneck bangs hair cut. Read More

You’ve Probably Been Reading Your Horoscope Wrong This Whole Time

If you’ve gone down the astrology rabbit hole even a little bit (enough to download Co-Star or The Pattern), then you’ve probably come across the concept of the “big three,” aka your sun sign, moon sign, and rising sign. Most people look at their horoscope using their sun sign, but there’s a way to get a more accurate reading. Read More

Must Reads

Sarah Sherman Was Sure Her Vulgar Videos Made Her Unhireable. Then SNL Called.

Growing up on Long Island in the early 2000s, Sarah Sherman had one fashion icon: Fran Drescher. Like her childhood idol, Sherman is also Jewish, loud, and colorful. But whereas Drescher pokes fun at body image, often flaunting her physique while joking about maintaining her figure, Sherman finds the funny in body horror. Read More

I Went Viral On TikTok For Talking About My Divorce

Navigating the end of a relationship is hard enough, and the advent of social media has only made it more difficult. How do you acknowledge a divorce when you just posted a wedding pic? Honestly, according to best-selling author Gabrielle Stone. “When I realized I was going to get a divorce at 28, I felt guilt, I felt shame, I felt embarrassment,” she says. But now? “I wear that sh*t like a badge.” Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Vibe check, passed. Read More

More Good Stuff