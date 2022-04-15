Here's Your Horoscope For April 15, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 15, 2022.

There’s some energy building in the air thanks to Saturday’s full moon in fair-minded Libra. With the moon in Libra today, we might find ourselves ready to move on from anything that’s creating an imbalance in our lives or disrupting our sense of peace or harmony. As we head into the weekend, this could be a good day for delving into activities that foster pleasure, tranquility, and positive vibes.

Since partnership is spotlighted today, romance might be on the menu, too. Sweet and affectionate Venus, the planetary ruler of Libra, is currently stationed in alluring Pisces and setting a lovey-dovey kind of mood. If you have a date planned or you’re looking to ask someone out, it should go well.

Besides the opportunity for romantic encounters, this can also be a good day for partnering with others to handle work and responsibilities. However, with the full moon approaching, there may be some hiccups or hitches to work out in our relationships. The Libra moon makes an opposition to wounded Chiron in Aries, which calls attention to our ability to coexist peacefully.

Doing something nice for your partner or a friend could make their day and yours, too. Meanwhile, someone that loves you could end up surprising you with a treat as well.

Try to be mindful of overextending yourself in helping others. On a different note, if work has been stressful, perhaps it’s time to start planning for some time off.

You might attract the attention of an admirer or a fan today. It could feel good knowing that you or your work is appreciated. Still, make sure you don’t avoid letting the real you shine through.

Could it be time to book a staycation or a mini-getaway? Consider going to a place that offers you some quiet or serenity, especially if you share a home with others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If there’s emails or texts piling up or awaiting your response, it’s a good day to tackle them so you can go into the weekend with some peace of mind. Meanwhile, some socializing perks you up.

There may be some things to straighten out with your money today. Look at all of your options. Talking to the right person could help you with figuring things out.

Think about treating yourself to a pick-me-up or something delicious, if you can afford it. With work, don’t push yourself too hard today. Focus on the ways you can make your life easier.

You won’t be able to skimp on getting the rest you need today, as your tank may be close to empty. On another note, alone time is sorely needed now. It’s OK to take some time to yourself.

If you haven’t seen a friend in a while, maybe it’s time to check on them or reach out. Let folks know that you care. This is one way to keep your bonds going strong.

Don’t be shy about asking for a favor or something that you want. You’re more likely to get a yes or an approval rather than a no. Marketing or self-promotion goals can be reached.

If you’ve been cooped up, wanderlust hits in full force today. Get out and about. In terms of executing a plan or vision, perhaps it’s time to sign up a class to learn how to best do it.

You’re ready to open yourself up to someone. Expect your bravery to be rewarded. With finances, you end up receiving exactly what you need when you need it.

