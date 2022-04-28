A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on April 27, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Why Do My Relationships Always End At The Honeymoon Phase?

“Sometimes there’s nothing you can do to make your relationship last, not because you’re terrible at romantic partnerships, but because it’s not a good fit,” writes Bustle’s sex columnist Sophia Benoit. “Try your best to date people who are kind and generous with their love, and to be kind and generous with yours.” And of course, even if you’re both good, patient communicators, things can still go ass up. Still, here’s how to give your next relationship the best chance at succeeding. Read More

The Latest

This Weekend’s “Black Moon” Will Be Extra Intense For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Saturday brings a new moon solar eclipse in headstrong, homebody Taurus, so expect the universe to throw you some curveballs in the realms of money, love, and personal values — especially for these four signs. For everybody else, it’s just a good time to reset and recommit to those big projects you’ve been putting off. Read More

Andrew Garfield’s New True Crime Show Drops Today

OK, “true crime” might be a little bit of a misnomer here — while the 1984 double murder at the center of the show is real, Garfield’s detective character is fictional. Still, for fans of Fargo, American Crime Story, and Normal People (Daisy Edgar Jones is in it, too!), it’s a can’t-miss, especially since Garfield just announced he’s taking a break from acting. Read More

The Drunk Elephant Products That Are 100% Worth The Splurge, According To Derms

It’s no secret that Drunk Elephant has become a cult favorite among beauty aficionados, but getting hooked on any of their products is liable to take a toll on the ol’ monthly budget. Even the professionals agree, however, that these handful are worth every penny. Read More

Must Reads

Kim K Has Convinced Me To Buy Chandelier Earrings, Like It's Prom 2005

The middle school era bling has been all over the red carpet lately — gracing the earlobes of Lizzo, Meghan Markle, and of course, our trendmaker in chief, Kim K. With summer wedding season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to dig out your old rhinestone-laden danglers. Read More

This One Item Of Clothing Is Essential To Pulling Off The “Coconut Girl” Aesthetic

When it comes to ‘70s trends, the first things that come to mind are high-waisted flares, pussy bow blouses, and wooden clogs — basically every outfit in the HBO Max show Minx — but there’s one crafty texture that’s quickly surpassing these classics in modern-day popularity: crochet. While the look has been gaining momentum over the last few months (thanks, in part, to the raging “coconut girl” aesthetic), leave it to Coachella season to remind you that there are plenty of Woodstock-era looks worth trying. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

You can do hard things. Read More

