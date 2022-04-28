Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 28, 2022.

The moon is still stationed in enthusiastic Aries, which lends us a bit of upbeat energy too. On the days when the moon is in this driven and ambitious sign, it’s not uncommon for us to feel motivated to start something new or take on anything that stands in our way.

When you pair the energetic attitude of the Aries moon with the determination of Taurus season, there’s much that we can accomplish. However, we might need to be mindful of jumping into things without a proper plan. It’s a good thing we’ll have pragmatic Mercury in Taurus meeting up with shrewd Pluto in Capricorn during the early part of the day, to help us out. Under this Mercury-Pluto aspect, we should be able to find the focus we need to strategize and tackle difficult tasks. This cosmic combo also allows for effective problem-solving and communication.

Meanwhile, as Saturday’s game-changing eclipse approaches, heightening the tension (and the fatigue) in the air, the Aries moon reminds us to prioritize our needs. This can be a good day to blow off steam or pent up energy with exercise, play, or a steamy romantic session.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been hoping to find a new job or have a discussion with your employer regarding more money, the timing is right. There’s favorable financial updates on the way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can make a winning argument or presentation that can help you with securing a new opportunity or getting the outcome or decision you want. Your intuition will guide you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a weighty decision to make or something big that’s been on your mind. Talking things through with a caring or encouraging friend can help you reach clarity or acceptance.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re encouraged to reach out to your network today. There’s a strong chance that someone you know or someone your friend knows can help you with achieving a professional goal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling like it’s time to level-up in your career or beef up your résumé. Taking a course or training might be the key to opening up some new doors for you. Expand what you know.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could make a big impression on someone with your artistic talents or by talking about a subject you’re very knowledgeable about. On another note, fun is a form of self-care.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be some good things to celebrate regarding a loan or financial investment. If you need to talk to your partner or someone you share expenses with about money, it will go well.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to be open-minded today — you could end up talking to or encountering someone that has a message that you need to hear. Something they say could trigger a lightbulb moment for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to be daunted by the changes you need to make to your lifestyle or daily routine. If you start out with small goals rather than big, unrealistic ones, you’ll have a better chance of success.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be proud of yourself and what you’ve been able to accomplish as of late, even if it’s something small. Show off something you’ve done. Self-confidence is the theme for today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Being open and honest about something you’re feeling can pave the way towards more happiness, especially if you’ve been afraid to talk about this before. You’re not as alone as you might think.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Whatever you set your mind to you can get it done. Though it may be best to work alongside others rather than doing it all by yourself. With a little prep and a few extra hands, you can do big things.

Want to learn more? Check out your April 2022 monthly horoscope.