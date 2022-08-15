A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 15, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

25 Things I've Reduced My Life To, In Addition To WFH In My PJs

Malcolm Gladwell — an author most well-known for his self-help-y books like The Tipping Point, Outliers, and the 10,000-hour concept that is quoted by everyone constantly, despite having been debunked several times — recently got very mad online (never a good idea) about WFH. “If we don’t feel like we’re part of something important, what’s the point? If it’s just a paycheck, then what have you reduced your life to?” he said on the Diary of a CEO podcast, adding that he’s frustrated by business leaders who can’t explain that to their employees. It is a particularly interesting critique from a man who has worked remotely for… most of his career? Anyway, here’s Ginny Hogan on all the ways our lives have been “reduced” in the WFH era. Read More

This Season’s Hottest Nail Trend Is Bringing All the Good Vibes

Aura nails are basically exactly what they sound like — a design that’s supposed to mimic what an aura image looks like, which is fun, because, ya know, us normies can’t actually “see” them. The overall effect is like a mood ring for your nails, except cooler-looking. Read More

The “Boyfriend Bob” Is The Chic Short Haircut With A Retro Twist

As frequent readers of this newsletter know by now, it’s the summer of short hair, with celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown debuting dramatic chops left and right (totally unprompted by breakups, so you *know* it’s something in the air). The “boyfriend bob” is a little more blunt and boxy than its cousins like the Botticelli or the sliced bob, so it’s an ideal low-maintenance style for anyone looking for a face-framing cut. Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Like A Y2K Style Icon While Out In New York

This is simply an appreciation post for Ross’ latest look (although, when does she ever miss?), which proves her reigning stature as queen of big pants. The most daring element here, however, might be her bright-white Birks out for a spin in NYC… I’m tempted but I know that road just leads to disappointment in the end. Read More

At 14, D’Arcy Carden Was Sneaking Out To Parties & Crying Over Kurt Cobain

The 42-year-old actor is most known for her turn as The Good Place’s Amazon Alexa-inspired Janet but is making the change from comedic character actor to charming leading lady in the remake of A League of Their Own. Here she reminisces about being 14, a full-blown theater kid with a mean grunge streak. Read More

Crescent Bags Are All The Rage Right Now

It was bucket bags a few years ago, but 2022’s purse shape du jour is undoubtedly the half moon. It’s essentially an amalgam of hobo/shoulder/baguette bags, and the result is endlessly versatile. In case you’re in need of a new stuff-toter, we rounded up a few favorites. Read More

