Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 15, 2022.

The moon is in fiery Aries today, and it’s not uncommon to feel more ambitious whenever la luna is in this go-getter sign. Though, with the moon being in Aries in the midst of Leo season, the vibe seems more playful than work-oriented. With buoyant Jupiter in Aries also in this morning’s mix, there’s a whole lot of fun to go around. However, if you want to use this energy for goal-related tasks and projects, it’s still OK to do it.

Being physically active can also be a good way to harness the planetary power available today. It can especially help in bringing the stress down. Discovering new and interesting things to try and explore can also provide healthy distractions from aggravating situations.

Fun and good vibes aside, irritability and impatience will increase too. Plus, as the moon goes on to meet up with wounded Chiron in Aries later this evening, there’s a chance you might feel extra touchy. Under this Aries-Leo mix, it will be important not to be too self-focused. Nonetheless, if you’re in need of a confidence boost, the cosmic weather for today can help.

Luck is on your side today, particularly when it comes to financial affairs or new opportunities. The confident and feel-good energy that’s emanating from you is attractive. Have fun!

You’re given an opportunity to take a much-needed rest. If you’re able to take today all to yourself, don’t hesitate. It’s an excellent time to engage in anything that replenishes your spirit.

Surrounding yourself with friends is like food for your soul. Volunteering or doing something good on behalf of your community can also provide you with a burst of happiness.

You’re feeling quite sure of yourself today, which could help you with making some big money moves or making yourself visible in a high-profile kind of way. Shoot for the stars!

You’re more in the mood to have a good time rather than being tethered to a desk. Why not take your work poolside or plan an evening excursion? Feed your wanderlust.

You might not always like being vulnerable with people, but today encourages you to take risks and share something heartfelt. You’ll be happy — or at least comforted — by what happens next.

It feels like all you need is within reach now as you just seem to come in contact with the right people. Don’t be shy about asking for support in any way because you’ll get it in abundance.

Be mindful of skimping on self-care today. It’s one of those days where you’re encouraged to stick to whatever wellness routine you have. It will help you keep up with everything else.

Love could sweep you off your feet today, so try to keep your heart and your mind open. If you’re partnered, this could be an excellent date night. Meanwhile, your creative flame is lit.

Your home life is where you’ll feel the most fulfilled today. Being in the comfort of your own space or spending time with loved ones energizes you. If you’re looking for a new home — you’re in luck!

Discussing and learning new things seems to be exactly what you need today. Comedic entertainment is also appealing too. If you have a meeting scheduled, expect a positive outcome.

It’s like you’ve got the Midas touch today because whatever money or resources you need — you can make it all possible. All you need to do is make your request or shoot your shot.

