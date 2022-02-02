A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on February 2, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

What Valentine’s Day Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign’s Love Life

While some signs are set to have an extra lucky Valentine's this year, things are looking up for just about everyone in the zodiac compared to 2021. Mercury's retrograde wraps up tomorrow (congrats, you made it), marking the first time since last April that none of the major planets will be in a backspin. For the next couple of months, you'll have to blame your mix-ups on something other than the planets. In other words, it should be smooth sailing from here until a steamy Valentine's week full moon. Here's exactly what the holiday has in store for your sign.

The Latest

Billie Eilish Debuts Even *Darker* Hair

After ditching her blond locks for a chocolate hue last month, the "Happier Than Ever" singer just teased a new, even darker look on Insta — this time without her signature lime green roots.

This Year’s Most Impractical Trend Is Already Kim K Approved

Even more impractical than the low-slung miniskirt trend is the catsuit. From the neon pink, Big-Bird-but-make-it-hot look Kim wore for her SNL hosting gig to Lizzo's romantic, all-over floral version, there's no denying unitards are having a major moment. Thoughts and prayers for short bathroom lines and stalls that lock.

Today’s Reads

Why Hollywood Couldn’t Cancel Hugh Grant

Rom-com darling Hugh Grant's acting career could have drowned in a sea of embarrassing tabloid headlines. One perfectly pitched apology saved it.

The Fenty Products Behind Sierra’s Bachelor Body Glitter

Despite all the drama around Shrimpgate, there's been one consistent season on Clayton Echard's season, and that is Sierra Jackson and her impeccable body glitter. We got the scoop on exactly what she uses to attain her flawless evening-out glow.

14 Linework Flower Tattoo Ideas To Inspire Your Next Ink

New year, new… 'too? (Sorry.) Whether you're thinking about getting ink for the first time or potentially adding to your collection, linework tattoos (art that has no shading or color packing) are becoming increasingly popular thanks in part to celebs like Hailey Bieber, who's decked out in micro ink. Just don't forget your after care.

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

More Good Stuff