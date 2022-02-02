Here's Your Horoscope For February 2, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 2.

It’s a slow and sleepy kind of day with the moon entering dreamy Pisces in the early morning. Whenever la luna is in this chilled out sign, we are usually looking for ways that we can decompress and mellow out too. There could be moments during the day when the laid-back vibe feels like like a cool, refreshing drink of water, especially if we’re feeling burned out or overworked.

Although today can be helpful for work-related goals as the Pisces moon meets up with ambitious Mars in Capricorn later this afternoon, we might do best to hit the pause button, if and when possible. This Moon-Mars aspect could also be helpful for partaking in activities that help to restore the mind, soul, and body. However, if we do apply this cosmic combo towards tasks and projects on our to-do list, we might find that things flow a bit smoother, despite any hiccups that Mercury retrograde might cause.

By the evening, the day ends on a positive note as the moon syncs up with inspiring Jupiter in Pisces. If we’re in need of a mood-boost or a heaping dose of faith, this planetary pair can help us find it, especially through music, meditation, film, or art.

A go-with-the-flow approach is called for today, especially when it comes to working toward a plan or goal. If plans change last minute or your energy is low, don’t sweat it. All will work out.

Faith is the key opens doors and moves you forward today. By trusting that you’re on the right path, no matter where you are in your journey, helps you to reach your goals faster.

It’s good day for a planning session with your partner, whether in life or business. Talk about emergency preparedness or financial goals. If single, it’s still a good time for thinking ahead.

Your brand of positivity is just what people need today. You never know who you might inspire, so don’t be shy in sharing your wisdom or offering advice. Humor uplifts people too.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been able to have quality time with your bae, make some time today. On another note, consider how you can best practice self-care. A good cry may be needed.

Don’t be surprised if people want to work with you or provide you with opportunities. Your talent speaks for itself. Meanwhile, your romantic life picks up. Enjoy the hot and heavy vibes.

Staying busy, even if it’s with minor chores like folding laundry or running errands that helps you to feel good today. Try to give yourself something else to do besides stress or worry.

Getting in touch with your playful side proves to be therapeutic for you. What are some ways you can rekindle your passions or interests from your youth? Playing video games could be one way.

Take some time to take care of stuff around the house, especially if they’re things that you’ve been meaning to get to but haven’t. Meanwhile, with money, be assertive in asking for what you want.

You’ve got the power of persuasion on your side today, which can be helpful for getting someone to green light something you want or need. Keep your expectations positive.

You could receive money or a financial opportunity in a moment of serendipity today. Sometimes things have a way of coming to you when you recognize you’re worthy and deserving.

If you’re feeling more confident or self-assured lately, it’s not by accident. You possess power and potential. Keep this in mind as you work towards your goals. You’re coming into your own.

