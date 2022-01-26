A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on January 26, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Stop Making Bachelor Contestants Attend Unlicensed Therapy On TV

During the pandemic, when travel became impossible and it could no longer rely on scenic vistas to manufacture chemistry between its lead and its 30-odd contestants, The Bachelor was forced to get creative with its date ideas. For some reason, the fruit of that effort appears to have led to… a new staple group date in which everyone shares the most traumatic life experience they’ve undergone, out loud, to everyone? Whomst does this activity benefit? Clayton? The viewers? What makes Nick Viall or Kaitlyn Bristowe qualified to facilitate? The only thing more upsetting than this date was Mr. Echard’s blazer and hoodie combo at the cocktail party. Read More

The Latest

5 Hacks For Fine Hair, From Kim K & J. Lo's Go-To Stylist

Known for styling stars (and for his viral TikTok videos), Chris Appleton is the mastermind behind some of your favorite celeb hair looks, including Kim Kardashian’s milelong Met Gala ponytail and Jennifer Lopez’s epic Super Bowl waves. Here, he breaks down how to create a voluminous pony that’ll rival Ariana’s (no teasing required) and four of his other most handy hair tricks. Read More

How To Plan The Perfect First Date, Based On Someone’s Zodiac Sign

Sure, you can always suggest drinks or coffee or even an intimate dinner, and maybe that would be ideal for your crush. (Taurus is a sensual sign who loves good food, for example.) Or you could go the extra mile and plan something a little more personal that’ll bring out their best self. Read More

Today’s Reads

The $15 French Skin Care Staple Whitney Port Uses When Her Skin Is “A Wreck”

Ever since Whitney Port first graced our television screens on MTV’s reality show The Hills, she’s been the definition of #skingoals. And though it’s been more than 15 years since the show’s first episode (feel old yet?), her skin is as glowy and envy-inducing as ever — just peep her Instagram for proof. Here, she breaks down everything she uses on her skin in a week. Read More

“Pearlcore” Is The Latest Mani Trend You'll Want To Try ASAP

Whether you opt for stone-accented nails or a pearlescent-painted manicure, here are 12 ways to wear the wintery trend. Read More

That Purse You Desperately Wanted As A Teenager Is Cool Again

According to online reseller The Real Real, the rainbow-printed Louis Vuitton bags you remember from your youth are coming back with a vengeance. Ditto for the Tiffany & Co. heart tag bracelet that was a staple Elle Woods accessory and Bat Mitzvah gift, and anything and everything emblazoned with a designer logo. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

You can handle it. Read More

More Good Stuff