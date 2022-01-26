Here's Your Horoscope For January 26, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 26.

The moon continues her stay in passionate Scorpio. During the first half of the day, la luna meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, pushing us to be more self-reflective and hone in on our intuition. As a result, it will be hard ignore what we’re feeling — good or bad. If we’re feeling less-than-great, this cosmic combination encourages to seek out methods or tools for healing and relaxation. We can also look to our closest and deepest relationships for comfort or refuge.

Come late tonight, the Scorpio moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn. With the help of this planetary pair, we can find the strength and motivation needed to handle a tough problem. We can also find the resolve needed to leave an unhealthy situation or let something go that’s no longer working.

Whenever the moon is in Scorpio, it’s a good time for purging things we no longer need, especially at the emotional level. At the same time, the Scorpio moon can help us with getting clear on what’s really important and worth keeping in our life, even if we have to fight for it.

Having a solid strategy will work best for you when it comes to important decision-making. This is one of those days where taking your time with a plan is better than rushing in headfirst.

Talking to someone that you respect could help you to reviving your optimism for the future. Additionally, in what ways can you be a ray of light for someone else? Harness the power of teamwork.

If you’ve been looking for the opportunity to catch up to yourself, today provides you with one. Meanwhile, something that you were stressing over isn’t as bad as you thought.

Authenticity is the key to your happiness, especially in terms of your relationships. You’ll find that you’ll establish the best connections when you allow your full self to show up.

Making some updates or improvements to your space could be therapeutic for you today. Being vulnerable with someone that cares about you can also help you get what you emotionally need.

Expect to receive clarity around your romantic life today, whether you’re with someone or not. Ultimately, it all comes down to an increased sense of self-awareness. Be honest with yourself.

You could make some extra coin by selling something you’ve outgrown or something that no longer holds any real value to you. Search around for the best marketplace for your stuff.

You may need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone today. Speaking your truth will help you with getting the peace of mind you need. On another note, you need healthier distractions.

If you’re feeling stressed, take some time out to regroup. It’s possible that you may need to walk away from something that’s no longer fulfilling or a good use of your time.

Your community is the key to your empowerment today as you’re reminded of just how many people you have in your corner. You’re not as alone as you might think.

It’s time to give yourself a little more credit in terms of how much you actually do. Don’t sell yourself short. Meanwhile, if there’s a goal you’re trying to reach, take it slow and steady.

What inspires you? If you’re having a hard time answering that question, today calls you to do some searching and find some things that do. What you’re looking for is out there.

