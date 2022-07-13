A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 13, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

When A Reality TV Villain Becomes An Actual Villain

In the first season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, self-described “queen bee and MVP" Jen Shah easily fulfilled the trope of the reality TV villain. Then she was arrested for her involvement in a telemarketing scam. Now, a week before her trial is set to begin, Shah’s changed her plea to guilty, admitting to selling services which had no value to elderly people, and faces 11 to 14 years in prison — firmly cementing her status as IRL villain. But it’s not the first time a reality TV star has been to jail, and it won’t be the last. After RHONJ’s Theresa Giudice spent 11 months in prison for fraud, she signed a multi-million-dollar book deal, filmed a spin-off show, and is now reportedly one of Bravo’s highest-paid stars. So what do we do with this culture that rewards the pursuit of fame and fortune, no matter the cost? Read More

The Latest

Why Scalp Care Is Having A Main Character Moment

Beauty buffs are calling it: 2022 is the year of the scalp. And the reason is simple: an unhealthy scalp simply cannot grow healthy hair. So if you’re finding your strands are more dull than usual, maybe try a scalp treatment before you bail on your shampoo and conditioner. Read More

Everything You Need For Your Barbiecore Starter Pack

Greta Gerwig’s movie isn’t out ‘til next summer, but the Barbiecore aesthetic is everywhere RN. Anne Hathaway. Lizzo. Kim K. The entire Grammys red carpet. Here’s how to get in on the trend, whether you’re ready to go full-throttle fuchsia or stay in your millennial pink lane — still counts! Read More

Grab This 16-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes For $8 During Prime Day

Think about the last time you cleaned your brushes… yeah, thought so. Whether you’re looking to refresh your underwear drawer, leggings collection, or grab a Theragun for $100 off, today’s the last day to get in on the action. Read More

Must Reads

Princess Nokia Wants To Break The Stigma Around Body Hair

“I don't believe that I have to shave or need to be hairless in order to be beautiful or clean,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. She frequently goes out of her way to keep it real with her fans — it’s kind of her M.O. “I'm always very honest with them, whether it's been about body dysmorphia or my breast surgery,” she tells Bustle. “I always lead with honesty because I always want to give context to young people.” Here, she opens up about her whole beauty routine, and why she hasn’t used store-bought conditioner in nine months. Read More

My Honest Review Of The Instagrammable Window AC

If you live in a home without central AC, you know the struggle. Standalone ACs are either A) loud and distracting (I have to turn mine off to watch anything on HBO, aka the OG whisper network, B) bulky and in the way, C) ineffective, or D) some combination of all three. The Windmill, however, is a design-friendly device that’s advertised as being quieter and more eco-friendly, so we put it to the test. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Your hard work is paying off. Read More

More Good Stuff