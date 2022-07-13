Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 13, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 13, 2022.

The day brings us a powerful full moon in Capricorn (2:38 p.m. ET). Full moons always highlight an area in our life where a situation or a project is coming to a close or a stage of completion. Depending on what area of our lives is being activated, it could feel like the ending of a major chapter or a minor adjustment.

As Capricorn is a sign most associated with hard work and achievement, many of us might be reaching an important goal or milestone at this full moon. With Venus in intellectual Gemini making a friendly connection to Saturn in future-focused Aquarius early this morning, it looks like the results of our efforts will be paying off in dividends.

At the same time, this full moon conjoins transformative Pluto in Capricorn while having an encouraging chat with soothing Neptune in Pisces. Under this cosmic combination, the full moon highlights the importance of letting go. Perhaps we’ll be moving on from of a job or a goal that no longer motivates us. We could also be releasing ourselves from the burden of taking on excessive responsibility, or letting go of unrealistic expectations of ourselves or others. Mercury in intuitive Cancer joins forces with innovative Uranus in Taurus by the evening, helping us to adopt a new attitude or mindset.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

People might have a lot to say about you. There could be some praise or accolades due. Still, what matters most is that you can make yourself proud, regardless of what others are saying.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling a sense of excitement and confidence building as a new opportunity or path presents itself to you. You’re ready for a change. Move forward and don’t look back.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today might be a bit of a moody one for you. You’re pushed to let go of a way of life or a way of doing things that’s no longer working for you. Give yourself some credit for getting this far.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Could be time to call it quits on a partnership that you’ve outgrown? Or maybe, you’re ready to take a relationship to a deeper place? Either way, expect to have an enlightening conversation.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect to feel both a level of satisfaction for the projects you’ve successfully completed as well as a sense of mourning over the ones you haven’t. Embrace where you are and go easy on the guilt.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect the voice of self-doubt to be drowned out by your strength and courage today. You’re not afraid to follow your heart or take a chance on yourself, and it shows. Keep shining.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find yourself going deep today to sort out something you’re feeling or to deal with a family-related matter. It’s time to stop living by an old story and start writing yourself a new one.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Tidings arrive today that could empower or inspire you. Perhaps it’s a conversation with someone that gives you a new outlook on life. Additionally, your words and ideas can make a powerful impact on others.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your money or values are the subject difficult or necessary conversation today. Meanwhile, if there’s something you want, what changes or improvements do you need to make to get it?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The spotlight is yours as something you’ve done or created garners you some welcome attention. The attention could also be a result of you revealing yourself in a bolder or more authentic way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today reminds you that you don’t have to carry everything from your past with you, namely if it’s pulling you down or holding you back. What are some steps you can take now to begin freeing yourself?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The fear of rejection is no longer an obstacle when you embrace what it is that makes you different. In fact, being exactly who you are is what will pull the right folks into your life.

Want to learn more? Check out your July 2022 monthly horoscope.