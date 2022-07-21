A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on July 20, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Are Acrylic Nails Actually Bad For You? Experts Weigh In

Regular manicures are fun and all, but if you want to grow extra-long nails that can showcase more nail art and sassily click-clack on your keyboard, you may need the help of a protective enhancement or extension of some sort — and acrylics are a classic option. But are you damaging your nails in the process? The debate between acrylic vs. gel. vs. regular polish has been going on for years, so we spoke to some manicurists and dermatologists to get to the bottom of it. Read More

THE LATEST

Amanda Seyfried Could Have Played Glinda In The Wicked Movie

After years of casting rumors, the long-anticipated film adaptation(s) of Wicked finally found its leads in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. But the cast almost looked different — apparently Amanda Seyfried was up against Grande for the role of Glinda the Good Witch, and got far enough in the casting process that she had to audition while she was filming what she described as “the hardest role” of her career. Read More

Helen Mirren Wrote A Letter To The Queen & Got A Response

Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, just revealed in a recent interview that she sent a letter to the monarch after realizing that the film dealt with a very sensitive time in Her Majesty’s life. “I can’t remember how I put it. I just said that in my research I found myself with a growing respect for her, and I just wanted to say that.” Read More

MUST READS

Black Designers Slayed The Runway At Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week

Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week gave everything from extreme cutouts to modest coverage — oh, and lots of thong bikinis. But the real standouts? The innovative looks from Black designers. Check out Cupshe x Tabria Majors, Riot Swim, and Bfyne — as well as their incredible models. Read More

Penelope And Colin Tease An Upcoming Bridgerton Scene In New Video

Now that it has been officially confirmed that Season 3 of the hit romantic series will follow Penelope and Colin’s romance (sorry, I refuse to use “Polin,” but you do you!), it’s time to get to work. Netflix kicked off the filming of its third season with a video from the cast celebrating their return to the set — and it also teases Colin and Penelope’s steamiest scene from the books. Read More

There’s A New College Class About Harry Styles

Talk about a sign of the times. Some lucky honors students at Texas State University will be able to take a course about Styles this spring semester. It’s called “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture,” and it’s making me wonder if they will let anyone audit it remotely. Read More

ASTROLOGY

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Let yourself step away. Read More

WHAT ELSE WE’RE READING