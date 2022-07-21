Life
Bustle Newsletter: July 20, 2022
On Amanda Seyfried nearly getting cast in 'Wicked', whether or not acrylic nails are bad for you, and more.
Are Acrylic Nails Actually Bad For You? Experts Weigh In
Regular manicures are fun and all, but if you want to grow extra-long nails that can showcase more nail art and sassily click-clack on your keyboard, you may need the help of a protective enhancement or extension of some sort — and acrylics are a classic option. But are you damaging your nails in the process? The debate between acrylic vs. gel. vs. regular polish has been going on for years, so we spoke to some manicurists and dermatologists to get to the bottom of it. Read More
Amanda Seyfried Could Have Played Glinda In The Wicked Movie
After years of casting rumors, the long-anticipated film adaptation(s) of Wicked finally found its leads in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. But the cast almost looked different — apparently Amanda Seyfried was up against Grande for the role of Glinda the Good Witch, and got far enough in the casting process that she had to audition while she was filming what she described as “the hardest role” of her career. Read More
Helen Mirren Wrote A Letter To The Queen & Got A Response
Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, just revealed in a recent interview that she sent a letter to the monarch after realizing that the film dealt with a very sensitive time in Her Majesty’s life. “I can’t remember how I put it. I just said that in my research I found myself with a growing respect for her, and I just wanted to say that.” Read More
Black Designers Slayed The Runway At Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week
Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week gave everything from extreme cutouts to modest coverage — oh, and lots of thong bikinis. But the real standouts? The innovative looks from Black designers. Check out Cupshe x Tabria Majors, Riot Swim, and Bfyne — as well as their incredible models. Read More
Penelope And Colin Tease An Upcoming Bridgerton Scene In New Video
Now that it has been officially confirmed that Season 3 of the hit romantic series will follow Penelope and Colin’s romance (sorry, I refuse to use “Polin,” but you do you!), it’s time to get to work. Netflix kicked off the filming of its third season with a video from the cast celebrating their return to the set — and it also teases Colin and Penelope’s steamiest scene from the books. Read More
There’s A New College Class About Harry Styles
Talk about a sign of the times. Some lucky honors students at Texas State University will be able to take a course about Styles this spring semester. It’s called “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet and European Pop Culture,” and it’s making me wonder if they will let anyone audit it remotely. Read More
