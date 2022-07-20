Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 20, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 20, 2022.

The moon completes her stay in passionate Aries by this afternoon. As such, we can expect a rather intense start to the day. That’s because the moon faces off with both power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn and the sun in tenderhearted Cancer in the morning. Under this cosmic influence, many of us will most likely be feeling more crabby or temperamental than we might like.

There’s a bit of a reprieve come mid-afternoon when the moon moves into easygoing Taurus. Whenever la luna is in this laidback sign, we can take some pleasure in things moving at a slower or more manageable pace. However, as we get closer to the evening, the intensity of the day ramps back up when the Taurus moon faces off with Mercury in self-focused Leo. If we want to avoid stress or disagreements, we’ll need to make sure that we’re not being inflexible or too forceful in how we handle interactions with others or the tasks at hand.

A little later in the evening, the Taurus moon snuggles up to sweet Venus in Cancer, giving us the opportunity to come down off the emotion and frustration of the day. This Moon-Venus combo encourages us to nourish ourselves (and others) with water, nutrients, and love.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re in a prickly mood, try to avoid soothing yourself with shopping or spending money that would be much better saved. Take a relaxing bath or get some hugs from someone you love.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re not liking what you’re seeing on social media or what others are saying right now, you have a right to tune out and tune into something better. Feed your mind with good things.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You would much rather be hanging out in the background today rather than being front and center or in the company of too many people. Give yourself permission to pull back.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t allow anyone to get under your skin and push you to question yourself. Though if your confidence does take a hit, shower yourself with love by talking to a supportive friend.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might want to keep your words or opinions to yourself for the time being as you can’t be sure how or where they’ll land. Not everything needs to be for public consumption.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Finding solace in your community is encouraged today, especially if you’re feeling low or anxious. It can be comforting to know that there’s others that share your experiences.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone could try to offer you some unsolicited advice or “help.” You don’t have to accept it graciously or give this person person access to you. Do what you feel is best for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Can you stand to be a little more open-minded to what someone has to say? There’s a strong chance that you can learn something valuable. You don’t always have to have all the answers.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The universe will send you a reminder today that it’s important to slow down. If you’ve got too much on your hands, avoid making matters worse by taking on more. Less is best.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been afraid to open up to someone, you could find the strength to do it today. Expect to be pleasantly surprised at the power your vulnerability has. You are loved, Capricorn.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t need to respond to everything that someone says or insert yourself into every discussion or debate. It’s OK to take a timeout and just give yourself space to breathe.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling distracted or unfocused, that’s OK — it’s one of those kinds of days. For now, it might be best to step away from the task or project and come back to it later.

Want to learn more? Check out your July 2022 monthly horoscope.