Kim K Just Dropped An Underboob Skims Collection & I'm Low-Key Confused

The underboob agenda continues to make strides. Taking to Instagram, the Kardashians star revealed the backstory behind how the new sleep collection came about. “I was in Palm Springs and it was so hot, and I just took one of my tank tops and I cut it really short — like, underboob vibes,” she explained on Reels. “And the cotton is, like, so thin.” And while we all love an easy, breezy nighttime set (and Skims in general), as one commenter said, I remain unconvinced this won’t be a necklace by morning. Read More

This Y2K Sandal Trend Is Back for Summer & Bella Hadid Is Already Wearing It

Unlike their early 2000s counterparts, this season's toe-strap sandals are minimal, sleek, and dare I say… sexy? Justice for toe rings, TBH. Read More

Fourth Of July Manicures That Look Festive But Not Cheesy

You always want to be on theme, just not too on theme, ya know? From cherries to summer-y micro stars, here are plenty of designs that’ll stick the landing. Read More

The Most Show-Stopping Looks From The BET Awards

From Janelle Monáe’s twisted high bun and Mary J. Blige’s Barbie pink nails to Lizzo’s disco ball jumpsuit, here are all the red carpet looks we’re still thinking about. Read More

At 14, Kate Berlant Had A Wheelie Backpack & One Line In Lizzie McGuire

Where other girls might have worried about periods, their bodies changing, or getting attention from boys, at 14, Berlant was more focused on making her friends at her all-girls school laugh. “I was a manic clown,” the comedian and actor, now 34, says. Here, she tells us all about her new project with fellow comedian and friend John Early, her 15 seconds of Lizzie McGuire fame, and the advice she’d give her younger self. Read More

Here's How Plan C Will Be Affected By The Overturn Of Roe v. Wade

Now that the Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe, it’s important to know what your options are, especially if you live in a state with a trigger ban. But even if you do, you can still get Plan C pills, aka abortion medication, online — here’s how. Read More

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

