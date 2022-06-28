Here's Your Daily Horoscope For June 28, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, June 28, 2022.

The moon moves home to tenderhearted and protective Cancer early this morning. As such, we’ll be paying a great deal of attention to our emotions. If there’s any feelings we’d rather push down or avoid, we can expect it to be difficult to do so today. Over-the-top Jupiter (currently in aggressive Aries) will be in the cosmic mix, creating a ton of friction with the moon.

On the plus side, tonight ushers in a much-needed and nourishing new moon in Cancer (10:52 pm ET). This new moon presents us the opportunity to establish some peace and comfort in our life. Today provides us with optimal timing to begin doing what we can to protect and nurture our emotional well-being. Perhaps this means starting a new self-care regimen, finding a more supportive work environment, or learning how to ask for help.

As Venus in curious and friendly Gemini teams up with Jupiter in Aries by later tonight, some of the emotional tension in the air begins to dissipate. Venus alongside Jupiter encourages us to prioritize our joy. At the same time, this cosmic combination, coupled with the Cancer new moon, reminds us that whatever may be going on in the world now — we’re all in it together. This is the time to band together and lift each other up.

The lesson you’re learning is that it’s OK to need or depend on other people. There’s no need to go it alone all the time. In terms of your home, what do you need to do to make it feel more comfortable?

There may be an opportunity for you to create a new income stream for yourself. Reach out to your contacts or consider a marketing strategy. Learning a new skill could help too.

Today encourages you to take some time and get clear on what you really value. If your values have shifted, that’s a good thing. It means you can focus on creating something truly meaningful.

There’s some awesome things beginning to materialize or come into view for you. However, if you want to take full advantage of them, a leap of faith is necessary. Don’t be scared.

If you want new experiences or opportunities, you need to be willing to release anything that you’ve outgrown or no longer makes sense for you. Allow your cup to be emptied so you can refill it.

You’ve been gifted with the opportunity to turn a dream into something tangible. Believe that what you want is worth doing or having. Also, look to your community to help you get there.

There could be a new position or role in the works for you, putting you in the driver’s seat. Allow people to help you, but don’t let them distract or discourage you. Keep your eyes on the prize.

A wave of hope might wash over you today as you’re reminded that there’s still much left in the world to savor and enjoy. There’s still much growing and exploring to do. Get back out there.

If you’re not feeling as happy-go-lucky as you’d like, it’s not your fault. However, it is an opportunity to do as much as you can to care for your mental health. A catharsis is needed.

Partnership is the priority now, whether in love, friendship, or business. You have a responsibility to yourself to get into the habit of getting the support, encouragement, or care you need.

You’re feeling the urge to make some changes to your daily routine or lifestyle. Adopting new methods or tools to help you feel your best is encouraged. Be gentle with yourself though.

You’re being called to show up more authentically. Doing this might require you to acknowledge your worth, your gifts, or your beauty out loud. Take up space.

