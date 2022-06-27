The 4th of July is all about celebrations. From barbecues to long beach days, it’s one of the most fun holidays of the summer. But why stop celebrations at parties and activities — throw a party with 4th of July nails too.

You’ve probably seen Independence Day-inspired recipes (hello hot dogs and yummy desserts), cocktails, and clothing everywhere by now. But your beauty looks — especially those nails — deserve to get into the fun as well. You could go classic with traditional with red, white, and blue color combos and star designs galore. You can also think outside of the box and play with unexpected designs (flowers and cherries can totally work for the Fourth if you want it to) or different hues of the more traditional colors. The possibilities are truly endless.

If you need help narrowing down the nail inspo, you’ve come to the right place. This extensive list has art for every taste. From minimal designs to full maximista glitter bombs, there is at least one thing that will catch your eye. So gear up and check out the 35 designs for 4th of July nails below to help you celebrate America’s birthday. It’s the best way to be festive.

1 Festive Tips Dress up a classic French mani with all the decals that scream 4th of July. Cherries, stars, and red, white, and blue stripes daintily painted make for an adorable nail look.

2 Double French Two is always better than one. Go double French with blue and red tips for a classic 4th of July look.

3 Mix It Up Mix shades and glitter finishes on different nails for mix of festive nails that are fun and classic.

4 Starry-Eyed White nails alone are a summer staple. But to make it more festive, paint on gold star decals for something unexpected.

5 Star Shower Tips Warning: you will see a lot of French mani variations on this list. This one features small star showers in red, white, and blue.

6 Negative Space Paint the tips and the bottom of your nail bed with a mini half-moon with a mix of red, white, and blue to create some negative space. The contrast is dynamic.

7 A French Twist You don’t have to use red, white, and blue all at once to be festive. Stick to one color mix in different shades, like this double-blue French mani with a “cool-girl” twist.

8 Hardcore Festive Stripes, tie-dye, stars, and glitter — mix it all on your hand for the ultimate Independence Day nail.

9 Pastel Delight Opt for muted soft shades of the classic July 4th colors in fun designs like gingham and stripes for a nail look that will make you happy just looking at it.

10 Shooting Stars Whimsical and dreamy, this shooting star design is a super fun way to celebrate America’s independence.

11 Ice Cream Nails Who doesn’t love ice cream? Wear your love for the iconic summer dessert on your nails with these adorable cones and dripping ice cream designs.

12 American Rock The tongue and mouth decals give off seriously cool rocker vibes.

13 Ocean Blue Go classic and simple with a deep blue shade.

14 Right Down The Middle The muted blue and red painted on each side of the nail make a really stunning combo.

15 Ombré Tips Combine navy, maroon, and a hint of orange for a pretty ombré French tip. This is something you can wear way past the Fourth.

16 Silver Accents Don’t want to go all out with the American flag design? Paint two nails a cool silver metallic to balance out all the patriotic art.

17 Chrome Stars Want to be festive without being too festive? Opt for these chrome star decals against a bare nail.

18 Matte Moves Elevate shimmery red and blue star designs and watercolor tips with a matte finish.

19 Sweet Sugar The 4th of July is just as much about the food — especially all the sugary goodness — as it is about the beach, fireworks, and celebrating America. Get inspired by the ice cream, sprinkles, donuts, and other desserts you’ll be eating with these fun designs that drip at an angle on the nail.

20 Starry Night These white star decals against a dark blue shimmery background are a dreamy Fourth of July manicure.

21 Pop Of Stars If you want to take a more quiet approach to celestial nail art, place small star decals on one finger and paint the rest a single shade. Not only will these adorable designs really pop, it’s just so clean and nicely put together.

22 Red Glitter The more glitter the better IMO. Go for a red glitter bomb to really stand out.

23 Sparkly Swirls White swirls against a red, silver, and blue shimmer base look whimsical and mesmerizing.

24 Bright Shades Brighter hues of blue and red make great colors for 4th of July nails. Opt for turquoise and a cherry red to paint stripes, flowers, and stars all over.

25 Cherry Picnic Sometimes you don’t have to right on the nose. These gingham and cherry nails are season-appropriate while being more unique than the most obvious 4th of July nails.

26 Neon Bright You really don’t need to stick to red, white, and blue. This combo of neon turquoise and pink still feels festive while going the non-traditional route.

27 Aligned Stars Can’t decide between stars and stripes? You don’t have to. Paint one hand with all stars and the other with all stripes.

28 Go Dark Navy nails are really a staple you can rock well beyond the 4th. This dip manicure with matte shimmer is just so stunning and perfect for the night luxe aesthetic.

29 Bright Punch Watermelon red matte nails just scream summer fun. Mix the shade with star designs on one hand, and it makes one very memorable mani.

30 Draped Stars Turn the French mani on its side and drape red and blue stripes and white stars at an angle at the top of your nail.

31 White Out Spice up a bright summer white mani by leaving two nails bare with painted stars on them.

32 Cherry Bomb Cherry designs are cute on their own, but mix in some 4th of July colors like a sky blue stem and white French tips to make them perfect for the occasion.

33 Fun Daisies Daisy nails are one of the most fun trends to incorporate. Paint them on top of a French red mani for floral-inspired yet still festive nails.

34 Sparkle And Shimmer Add some shine to your red, white, and blue with shimmer and crystals on different nails.