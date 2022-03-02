A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on March 2, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

17 Hours With Supermodel & Beauty Entrepreneur Winnie Harlow

During a shoot in the Bahamas a few years back, Winnie Harlow got the kind of sunburn that required medical attention. “They didn’t want me reapplying sunscreen because it was leaving a silver-white cast on my skin,” she tells Bustle. “It made me really disappointed that there was nothing on the market that could be gorgeous on the skin and still have protection from the sun.” Thus, her idea for Cay Skin, her new line which debuted this week, was born. And now that she’s added founder and creative director to her plate, her day-to-day is more unpredictable than ever. Read More

While new moons generally help you get after your goals, because Pisces is all about emotional catharsis, this particular lunation is also a great opportunity to get into your feelings and release anything you’ve been holding onto. So grab a pillow to scream into, a tissue box to cry into, or some old plates to smash, and let it all out — especially if you’re one of these signs. Everyone else, buckle up and avoid your dating apps for a couple days. Read More

In the week since Russia invaded Ukraine, the Internet’s been flooded with international onlookers eager to find ways to help, although some have been more actionable than others (looking at you, AnnaLynne). Bethenny Frankel’s organization BStrong, however, has already raised more than $5 million in new donations to help relocate refugees and send relief supplies.“Listen, most people care about fashion week and their eyelashes,” she tells Bustle. “But there is a select group of people that really do care.” Read More

Gabby Windey is the rare Bachelor contestant who is legitimately funny. On her hiking date with Clayton, she told him that he would have to “cut down trees and fight bears” to meet her family, joked about how big an engagement ring needed to be to fit over her winter gloves, and (playfully) threatened to kill him atop a scenic overlook. All that came after a season filled with her double-fisting bottles of champagne and rolling around on a city sidewalk with a dog. And since third place seems to be the ceiling for jokesters on this show, we’d like ABC to go ahead and name her next season’s lead now. Read More

Spotify’s Car Thing is sort of like Alexa for your car — it eliminates the need to wait for a stoplight so you can switch from Olivia Rodrigo’s album for the 22nd time to The Daily. And with the dial that allows you to browse and preset buttons along the top, it functions like your own personalized radio. Read More

From tenniscore pleated skirts to an influencer-approved 90s baby cardigan (which is also the perfect transitional weather layer), here are the warm weather pieces to add to your next Amazon order. Read More

