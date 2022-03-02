Here's Your Horoscope For March 2, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 2.

After a period of chaos and tension, today’s new moon in soothing Pisces (12:35 p.m ET) offers us some reprieve and a big dash of hope to go with it. As a new moon marks a time of beginnings or a fresh approach, today offers us the opportunity for renewal of mind, body, and spirit.

In the morning, the moon teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus and goes on to meet up with inspiring Jupiter in Pisces in the afternoon. Under this cosmic combination, not only are we presented with the opportunity to refill our cup, but also by doing so, it can help us find the energy we need to start something new. With the help that la luna receives from Uranus and Jupiter today, whatever uncharted path or direction we decide to go, there’s a strong chance it will work out.

Plus, as brainy Mercury spends time with logical Saturn in Aquarius for much of the day, any plans or decisions that we make now will most likely be well though out or executed. Since Aquarius is a sign that thrives on friendship and community, it’s also an excellent time to use this Mercury-Saturn aspect to join forces with the right folks.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you feel discouraged because you haven’t been making much progress in getting where you want to be, today helps you find a second wind. Your community can help you get past a challenge.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This could be a good time to look into courses or trainings related to professional development. On another note, word travels quickly. Expect opportunities to arrive because of your stellar reputation.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been hoping to move up or in a different direction career-wise. A path opens up for you. There could be a chance to discuss what you know with a global audience or study a new field.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your heart may swell with inspiration or optimism today. You could be feeling empowered to pursue a long-held dream. Also, if a money issue has held you back, there may be a way out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The vibe could get emotional today. You might be pulled to release something that’s been that’s been dragging on for too long. On the flip side, it may be time to say yes to love or a commitment.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be graced with a moment of serendipity that places the right person in your path. This person could be instrumental in helping you find success or getting the support you need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be a positive development where your well-being or your work life is concerned. If you're ready to make a change in either of these areas, you're off to a good start.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling more creative than you have in a while. If you’ve got the desire to start a project, go for it! Meanwhile, love in all forms is good for you. Let it fill you up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your home life is brimming with blessings, whether it’s the chance to start a family or set up a new place to live. If you need to have a heart-to-heart with someone, now’s your chance.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been trying to pitch or develop an idea, especially if it concerns media or education, expect a green light. Meanwhile, it’s time to adopt a more hopeful attitude or way of thinking.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Extra money could be coming your way thanks to your awesome set of skills. On a similar note, if you think you can stand to brush up on your skills, now’s the time to do it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're the cosmic darling of the moment. If there's a step you're ready to take or some big decision-making to do, the universe has your back. Have faith in yourself and what's to come.

Want to learn more? Check out your March 2022 monthly horoscope.