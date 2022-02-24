The March New Moon Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

The stars may be wrapping up the final weeks of the zodiac cycle, but not before the emotional throw-down that is the March 2022 new moon, which occurs on Mar. 2 in ultra-intuitive Pisces. Since Pisces season marks the end of the zodiac cycle, this is the last new moon until Aries season. While new moons generally help you spearhead your goals, this lunation is also a great opportunity to foster a deeper connection with your feelings and release all that’s been holding you back. That’s because Pisces is all about emotional catharsis. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the March 2022 new moon, this lunation is focused on letting go of the restrictions in your life.

Just like the new moon resets the lunar cycle, this lunation represents a clean slate. In astrology, new moon phases are considered an ideal time to rest, recharge, and renew. They also offer a great opportunity to map out your next course of action when it comes to career, creative projects, and general direction in life. Since this new moon is in the sensitive and empathetic sign of Pisces, you can expect to feel extra sentimental, but also encouraged to dream without limitations as you start planning your next big moves. However, Pisces tends to get overzealous with impractical goals, so best not to stray too far away from reality as you figure out your game plan.

Pisces is all about bringing your deep-seated fears and desires into light and purging your stifled emotions as you reset the clock. If you’re one of the few zodiac signs most affected by the March 2022 new moon, brace yourself — it’s about to be a tidal wave of feels.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini, this new moon is moving into the most public area of your chart, so you’re feeling extra exposed and vulnerable — not a comfortable place for an analytical air sign to be. Right now, the energy of Pisces is pushing you to reconcile your image and your deepest, wildest desires in your career. It’s a good time to reflect on your work life and create a game plan to move your professional life forward. “Do you want to go after a new job, title, promotion, or upgrade to your professional life? Now is the time!” astrologer MaKayla McRae tells Bustle. “Be mindful that your public image will be getting a makeover, meaning the first impressions that you leave on others will be extra important this new moon.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ready for big shifts in your relationships, Virgo? Ready or not, the energy of Pisces is ensuring your social network is at the forefront, so whether you’re expanding your social circle or finding new romance, this sentimental lunation is asking you to wear your heart on your sleeve and welcome new possibilities of all kinds of love. “New lovers, friends, business partnerships, and interpersonal connections of all sorts may be introduced to you. Your existing relationships will also be met with fresh eyes, giving you a new perspective,” McRae says. “Are you ready to start fresh in your love life? Are you ready to take your fling to the next level? Go where your heart is!”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you’ve been feeling dewy-eyed during Pisces season, Sagittarius, the new moon is going to have you extra sentimental in your area of home and origins. You may be shaping a new idea of family or looking for a new home, figuratively or literally. Either way, you’re bringing newness to your domestic world, so you may need to stock up on some boxes of tissues before rummaging through old family scrapbooks. “Sagittarius, are you thinking of making over your bedroom or home? Looking to spend time with family, whether by blood or chosen? This is your time to shine in your personal life,” explains McRae. “Matters of the heart take center stage. Staying in with good company will feel more tempting than going out.”